Kiel Mangus

KIEL MANGUS

Derby City Manager

Derby Police Chief Robert “Coy” Lee is retiring July 4, 2023. He’s going out with a bang by serving as the Grand Marshal in his last Derby July 4 Parade. Be sure to give him a big wave when you see him at the front of the parade. 

The job of a police chief is certainly not an easy one. Over the last 14 years, Lee has led the department with confidence and grace – working hard every day to serve the public and make sure Derby PD makes the community proud. Even through staffing shortages, a national pandemic and more, his strong leadership has shone through providing professionalism and tact for the city.   

