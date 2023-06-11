Derby Police Chief Robert “Coy” Lee is retiring July 4, 2023. He’s going out with a bang by serving as the Grand Marshal in his last Derby July 4 Parade. Be sure to give him a big wave when you see him at the front of the parade.
The job of a police chief is certainly not an easy one. Over the last 14 years, Lee has led the department with confidence and grace – working hard every day to serve the public and make sure Derby PD makes the community proud. Even through staffing shortages, a national pandemic and more, his strong leadership has shone through providing professionalism and tact for the city.
Chief Lee started with the city of Derby in March 2009 after a 28-year career with the Wichita Police Department. Since joining Derby PD, he has guided the department in earning national CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accreditation, one of just 11 departments in Kansas to achieve the feat. He moved Derby to community-based policing, encouraging the department to get to know residents to help solve problems. He established beat teams to develop projects which reduce crime in particular areas, one example being a Shoplifting Response Team to deter thefts at major retailers.
Chief Lee can certainly say he is leaving things in a better place. Part I crime in Derby is lower today than it was in 2009, which – considering the growth the city has experienced, that is a tremendous accomplishment. Derby PD’s value statement is PRIDE (Perseverance, Respect for Citizens, Integrity, Dedication, Exemplary Service) and it is without a doubt that Chief Lee represents those values daily.
I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with Chief Lee. All of us at the city wish Chief Lee the best and would encourage all of our community members to thank him one more time for the dedicated service he has provided to Derby.
