Greetings and salutations to the good people who read this! My name is Grant Bliss and I’m here to introduce you to one of the Derby Public Library’s best teen programs, Moviecraft. I am the videographer and publicist for our film crew, Bloody Pearl Productions. My job is to share knowledge of this year’s iteration so it may spike your interest.
This year, Moviecraft: Sunken Treasure has a connection with pirates and adventure. Our film, “A Mutinous Meeting,” involves three short films that are interconnected through characters meeting together.
The first story, “Shadow Blade,” directed by 13-year-old Abby Hanford, is about an assassin hired to murder a king, but instead chooses to build a close bond of friendship.
The second story, “Skull’s Legacy,” directed by 17-year-old Maya McKinnie, is about the death of a pirate captain. With the help of Gerald the raven, the captain’s kids must discover the murderer.
The third story, “Rubies and Worms,” directed by 15-year-old Addie Mumma-Burns, is about greedy pirates who try to rob the rest of the crew of the treasure they’ve found, but the plan backfires when cursed worms attack.
Bloody Pearl Productions is comprised of 34 teenagers ranging from 9 to 17 years of age. Screenwriter and actor Ethan Galloway was nervous about the significant age difference, but when he and the writers had a meeting, it went smoothly.
“I was surprised by how well I got along with the other writers, considering they were so much younger than me, but they became my friends, and I’m learning a lot from them.”
As for the development of the project, “A Mutinous Meeting” involves quite a bit of action. Set Designer and Props Master Tristan Hanford says, “This year’s production has been really good. We have a lot of swords for the films!”
I cordially invite you to the Red Carpet Premiere event of our film on July 29 at 7 p.m. in the library Community Room. We’ll have refreshments, screen the film, and host meet-and-greets with the cast and crew.
Galloway encourages everyone to attend and get lost in this fantastical world.
“This film is different and fun. From pirates to furry worms to a talking bird, it’s got everything, and I hope people like it.”
Grant Bliss is the Videographer and Unit Publicist for Bloody Pearl Productions. Alyssa LaRue is the Teen and Adult Services Coordinator for the Derby Public Library and Producer for Bloody Pearl Productions.
