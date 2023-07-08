Hello reader! My name is Mallory Trimpe, and I am the Videographer/Unit Publicist for Moviecraft Productions. I’m 14 years old, and this is my first year in the Derby Public Library’s Moviecraft program.
This summer’s film crew, Moviecraft Productions, consists of 34 awesome teenagers who have been working since June to produce an original short film. My job on the team is to share some of the behind the scenes action and to help the Moviecraft program become more well-known.
Moviecraft is an incredible experience for teens who enjoy or have an interest in acting or anything to do with films. This year’s theme is the entire Moviecraft Cinematic Universe, and it will be a fantastic experience.
Our short film is called “A Convergence of Realms” and is about a realm-hopper, a mysterious pirate and a girl with strange powers who try to stop villains from destroying the universe. It’s been really an amazing experience to create this film.
Screenwriter and actor Aaden Leslie said, “my favorite part of the production is all of the action. It’s been so cool to bring characters from our older films into this new story.”
This year’s Teen Moviecraft program is its tenth official production, and with nearly 150 characters in the film canon, the writers had a lot to work with.
“I was really inspired by fantasy novels and D&D when writing the magic system,” said screenwriter, actress and special effects artist Carla Gustafson.
“Magic has to have balance, or it’s not believable, so when we had to come up with a way to bring our stories together, we figured out how it would make sense.”
Gustafson also spoke about how unique this summer’s program has been and how different it is from other productions, both independently and professionally made.
“I haven’t seen a story like this that is so connecting. We’ve created this kind of connection by bringing favorite characters back in a whole new way.”
If you are interested in seeing the final product of The Convergence of Realms, I invite you to this year’s Red Carpet premiere on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in the Derby Public Library Community Room. No reservations or tickets required. Refreshments will be served, and the public can meet the crew and cast of the film. We hope to see you there!
Mallory Trimpe is the Videographer/Unit Publicist for the Summer 2023 Moviecraft Program.
Alyssa LaRue is the Teen and Adult Services Coordinator at the Derby Public Library.
