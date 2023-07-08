Mallory Trimpe (Teen Columnist)
COURTESY/ DERBY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Hello reader! My name is Mallory Trimpe, and I am the Videographer/Unit Publicist for Moviecraft Productions. I’m 14 years old, and this is my first year in the Derby Public Library’s Moviecraft program. 

This summer’s film crew, Moviecraft Productions, consists of 34 awesome teenagers who have been working since June to produce an original short film. My job on the team is to share some of the behind the scenes action and to help the Moviecraft program become more well-known. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.