Sea life covers the walls of the Derby Public Library teen area. Splashes of blue and green surround anglerfish with giant, sharp teeth, sirens with murderous songs and sea dragons with shining scales. Fortunately, our picture frames entrap these fearsome fishes.
In celebration of this summer’s reading theme, Oceans of Possibilities, the library is hosting a teen art show displaying creatures and objects found beneath the surface of the water. This show is currently hanging in the teen area and will be available for viewing throughout the summer months.
Seventeen art pieces feature work from sixth through 12th grade students. Mediums include pencil drawings, marker, watercolor and acrylic canvas painting. Some of the pieces even tell a story through a comic book format or act as a page torn from a sea log.
The "Beneath the Surface” art show includes a number of subjects typical of an oceanic discovery. Semaj M.’s piece, “Whatever Floats Your Boat,” details a pencil drawing of a shipwreck surrounded by curious fish. Cruz M.’s “The Deep Ocean” is a detailed watercolor illustration of a vicious anglerfish wrestling with the tentacles of a squid and octopus. “Sea Turtle,” Ava M.’s delicate watercolor pencil sketch of the shelled creature is a colorful, sweet representation.
Some of the subjects are more mythical. Carla G.’s “Beauty of the Abyss” presents a shining blue water dragon within the darkest ocean waters. Cloi S.’s take on a jellyfish is a delicious interpretation with a turned bowl called the “Jell-O Fish.” Ila S.’s “Sirens of the Ocean” and Madison G’s “Mythical Ocean" depict powerful mermaids singing their magical melodies and summoning sea creatures.
A few of the submitted pieces went in a historical or fantastical direction. Sara H. interpreted the challenge with “Pages from a Sunken Ship,” a discovered page that details the infamous Mosasaurus. L.J. B.’s “Atlantis” features an acrylic canvas painting of an Atlantian soldier in military school. Maya M’s. “A Book Come to Life” uses watercolor pencils to represent the full theme of Oceans of Possibilities with an open book spurting ocean water from its pages.
Members of the Derby Arts Council will judge the art with first, second, and third place distinctions awarded. We invite everyone to visit the teen area and be submerged by the imagination and skill of Derby’s teen artists.
