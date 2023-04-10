Cody Friesen mug

CODY FRIESEN

Opinion

On April 4, the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins broke the two-hour mark in a 1-0 game that lasted one hour and 57 minutes. Of course, time flies when a starting pitcher tosses a three-hit complete game shutout and sat down 11 consecutive batters to start the game like Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara showcased.

Alcántara was simply dealing, but adding new additions to the game, like the pitch timer and shift restrictions, will make for an even faster ballgame regardless of who is pitching. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.