On April 4, the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins broke the two-hour mark in a 1-0 game that lasted one hour and 57 minutes. Of course, time flies when a starting pitcher tosses a three-hit complete game shutout and sat down 11 consecutive batters to start the game like Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara showcased.
Alcántara was simply dealing, but adding new additions to the game, like the pitch timer and shift restrictions, will make for an even faster ballgame regardless of who is pitching.
The rule changes have certainly cut down game times. Throughout the opening weekend, games averaged two hours and 38 minutes, about 25 minutes shorter than the 2022 season average. Major League Baseball has been boasting about the rule changes so far, but in a 26-week regular season, time will tell if it has paid off.
I’m sure there are quite a few baseball traditionalists out there that might still be upset about the new pace of play and that the league is ruining the national pastime. Still, SportsProMedia reported that viewership on the league’s direct-to-consumer platform, MLB.tv, for opening day was nearly 42 percent higher than on the previous record from opening day in 2021. Obviously, opening day always brings a unique buzz and might be the highest-viewed game of the year, but that significant jump in viewership is impressive.
I was skeptical of the changes at first, but I knew I would just have to wait and see it in action. So far, these new changes certainly have benefits, but I have questions about how it affects the overall interest of the sport and the development of young ballplayers.
My initial thought is that it is good for the MLB, but I am interested to see if it actually helps the sport itself.
From the MLB perspective, it brings a new element to a nearly 177-year-old pastime, which the league can sell to win over some fans. The players, team staff and media, don’t forget about us; they also benefit from it. In theory, they will get more time to recover, spend time with family and feel invigorated throughout the year.
It might help everyone involved in the day-to-day operations of a 162-game schedule feel a little more refreshed during the dog days of summer.
Time will tell, but I want to see how these changes will trickle down to the younger audience and the development of players. I don’t know if the rule changes were specifically targeted at a younger generation of fans or if the league uses youth as a scapegoat to make some changes. Still, I am curious to see how or if attendance numbers compare to last season.
I hope attendance numbers will increase, but the pace of play could deter people because it is not getting your money's worth. It’s expensive for a family outing at the ballpark.
I am also interested to see if these changes affect player development, primarily high school players. I want to see if the changes affect how an athlete preparing to play at the next level trains and builds an approach. Every player builds their own routine, but I am curious to see how it changes because of the rule updates.
Time will tell, but if you haven’t tuned in to a ballgame yet, I encourage you to head out to the ballpark or pop in for an inning to two. Just get your hot dog and beverage early because the 7:10 start might just get you home before the nightly news.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.