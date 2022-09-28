Playoffs?!? We’re talking playoffs? While it may be a little early for Derby High sports fans to be thinking about the postseason, that magical time of year will be here before you know it.
Derby football fans have been treated to deep playoff pushes for what seems like an eternity now. While that exciting atmosphere is at least a month off yet, the new postseason format in Major League Baseball is set to make its debut shortly.
While the Royals are out of the World Series running once again, a little closer to home the Wichita Wind Surge are looking to claim their first championship trophy in the minors. And I think that’s something worth getting excited about, so much so that after missing out last year I knew I had to be at Riverfront Stadium for at least one playoff game this fall.
The postseason just hits different. I’ve been to my fair share of Big 12 men’s basketball tournaments, and I even made it to a Royals game during that World Series run back in 2015. Granted, it was game one of the ALDS (a game which Kansas City ended up losing to Houston), but it was still an electric atmosphere nonetheless.
I have yet to witness a Chiefs playoff game, but I came close back in 2018 – watching Kansas City take down Baltimore in December 2018 as the teams jostled for playoff seeding. It was probably the loudest sporting event I’ve been to in person, with the stadium erupting after Harrison Butker converted a field goal for an overtime victory.
So I was all in once the Wind Surge secured their spot in the Texas League playoffs for the second year in a row. While they came up just short in their inaugural campaign in 2021, I couldn’t pass up a second chance to take in some exciting playoff action just up the road.
Let me tell you, this playoff experience did not disappoint. Admittedly, I’m still trying to figure out how the team with the best record in the Texas League didn’t have home field advantage in the divisional series, but it didn’t matter – the Wind Surge cruised to their first playoff win (17-1) in Wichita, getting back to the championship series, and it was awesome.
Dominant pitching, multiple home runs (several just over the left field fence right in front of our seats), the game had it all – including the debut of top prospect Brooks Lee. As a Twins fan, I may have been a little more invested than most in that last element.
Personally, I had hoped to see more fans there – which is something Derby doesn’t have to worry about come playoff time – but I get it. While the Wind Surge dealt with issues on the business side this summer, as someone that went to multiple games this season I can’t recommend the experience enough. Both the product on the field and the atmosphere in the stands is great.
The opportunity to soak in that playoff atmosphere with the Wind Surge has come and gone for the current season, but if the trend continues that opportunity will present itself again next summer.
But the high school playoffs will be here before you know it, and given Derby’s pedigree fans will be in for quite a treat there as well. Enjoy the ride; as some fan bases (cough, Royals, cough) know all too well, that’s not always guaranteed.
