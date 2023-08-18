Kelly Breckunitch mug

KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Opinion

Folks driving down Madison Avenue this last week might have noticed something different about their commute. Honestly, it was kind of hard to miss – with the construction crews wrapping up a month-long project putting in a completely new surface across all lanes of Madison from K-15 to Woodlawn.

As someone who witnessed the progress on a daily basis, I have to say that the transformation has been amazing to watch – and a project that is greatly appreciated, especially now that it is complete. While it bled into the start of school a tiny bit, the crews very nearly hit their projected goal on completion time. I give them props for that, especially in this day and age of ever-present supply chain delays.

