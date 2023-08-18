Folks driving down Madison Avenue this last week might have noticed something different about their commute. Honestly, it was kind of hard to miss – with the construction crews wrapping up a month-long project putting in a completely new surface across all lanes of Madison from K-15 to Woodlawn.
As someone who witnessed the progress on a daily basis, I have to say that the transformation has been amazing to watch – and a project that is greatly appreciated, especially now that it is complete. While it bled into the start of school a tiny bit, the crews very nearly hit their projected goal on completion time. I give them props for that, especially in this day and age of ever-present supply chain delays.
Near the end date of the project, I happened to see a post on social media from someone commenting on the number of road projects in the works around Derby (with Buckner getting a similar facelift and Patriot Avenue having some crack sealing work done around the same time). The original commenter eventually clarified that he intended to simply note the progress going on around Derby, but before long there were the inevitable complaints rolling in about construction-related travel delays, etc.
Listen, I get it. While it wasn’t much of a hassle, the work on Madison forced me to become familiar with the back way to The Informer offices – and it was certainly a battle at times fighting muscle memory and not turning onto Madison Avenue each day.
But Derby is not alone in its habits. Summer traditionally is the bulk of “construction season” for many municipalities (primarily as school – elementary, secondary or otherwise – is out of session for a few months). Attending the University of Kansas in Lawrence, I remember it being the same way.
Was it an inconvenience? It could be at times, but that’s the thing with progress, there’s going to be some bumps along the way more likely than not and those will need to be smoothed out – like a new road surface. I can stand a minor inconvenience for a month or so if it improves my commute.
Additionally, with any news stories we print about new business in Derby there are always tend to be comments calling for improvements on the west side. Well, infrastructure is part of that – unsexy as it may be – so chalk this reconstruction up as a win.
The city won’t stop there either. Should the new Derby Difference sales tax pass in November, street maintenance is a major part of what that revenue would go to – with some major projects planned for the future.
Construction season is here to stay, and that’s not just regarding roads. Progress also calls for improvements to things like sewers – with the city recently taking action in that regard as well to help facilitate more development toward the northeast city limits.
Building on that, the Derby City Council also recently heard a presentation for a sewer plan to help address potential needs of the city into the future – including the addition of a second wastewater treatment facility in town. It might sound like a crappy situation, but it will eventually be a necessity.
Progress begets change, and with a city continuing to change and grow, progress like infrastructure improvements comes with the territory. Remember, it might be an inconvenience for a time but the end goal is better amenities and services for Derby and its citizens.
