Librarians love statistics. How many people visit the library every day? How many books are checked out annually? How many people attend library programs?
A children’s librarian’s favorite statistic is how many kids participate in summer reading. As busy and stressful as summer reading can be for the library staff, the youth services librarians love seeing all the smiling faces. 2022 was certainly one for the record books.
Derby Public Library has always had a robust summer reading challenge participation and program attendance. In the past, the library has had upwards of 3,500 kids sign up for the reading program. That is an impressive number for a city with a population around 25,000. As one can imagine, the last two years have been a bit challenging, and the numbers have dwindled.
The 2022 numbers, however, show the library is back in business. Summer reading is indeed back! The library staff was delighted to see the community room full once again for performer shows. Teen and school age attendance quadrupled from last year, often leaving the librarians scrambling to put up extra chairs and tables. The shelves looked a bit emptier with so many books checked out.
In 2022, over 2,300 babies, toddlers, children, and teens signed up to participate in the summer reading challenge. That is more than double the number that signed up in 2021! A whopping 1,505 finished the challenge. The adult reading challenge had an amazing 356 participants. Staff speculate those numbers will continue to increase in the coming years.
2022 was also a test of a new method of registering for summer reading. Based on a post-summer reading survey last year, many patrons indicated that they missed signing up in person, missed paper logs, and often had frustrations using the Beanstack tracker.
The librarians put their heads together and came up with a simple way of registering using a Google form. The implementation was a success. Collecting emails during registration allowed the librarians to send out an email blast to patrons reminding them about the deadline. This likely brought in more people during the last week.
The library wants to thank the community and the local public schools for their support and amazing turnout during summer reading. We hope to continue to grow our numbers, reaching our previous records and passing them!
