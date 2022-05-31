As Memorial Day is behind us and the summer stretches out before us, it is always the busiest time of year for the Derby Recreation Commission. We have worked hard to hire and train hundreds of extra staff to help the Derby community experience a wonderful summer. From the outside it may be hard to fully understand the mammoth undertaking this is on behalf of all of our staff to even prepare for the summer season. We now turn our attention to executing our plans and having great programs in our community.
Rock River Rapids is now open and in full swing. As always, a season pass is your best value and your ticket to hundreds of hours of fun and fitness splashing around. Registration is open for swim lessons, water fitness, river running and much more. Our big special event for June is the Slide and Dive movie featuring the Disney hit “Encanto” on June 16.
June 4 is our annual Kite and Bike Festival. Build your own kite and have a chance to fly it, play games, race bikes or show off your cruiser or enjoy something tasty from our food trucks. Hundreds of kites of all shapes and sizes will be flown. Find a list of all activities on our Facebook event page.
If you’re looking for fun and entertaining things for the kiddos to do you may consider our art and culinary programs. There are numerous one-day classes or we have camps available in both areas that offer programs Monday through Thursday on specific art and cooking techniques. We’ve got plenty of fun art and cooking classes for the grownups as well. Pre-school game day is at Garrett Park with lots of fun activities especially designed for the 3- to 6-year-olds. I encourage you to review our program guide recently mailed or check out our website for a full list of program options.
We love the feeling we get when our hard work is rewarded with the community getting together and sharing some fun and happy times together. At a time when everything seems to cost more and more it is important to remember that public recreation is there to provide quality, affordable activities for everyone in the community. We really do feel privileged to get to do what we do and thank Derby and USD 260 for their continued support.
