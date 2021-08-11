It is said that readers live thousands of lives, while those who don’t read live only one.
When I was 12, a new library opened just a few blocks from my house. I now had dozens, no, hundreds of adventures just waiting to be discovered and experienced.
As an avid reader, this was a glorious occasion. That library became my refuge when I wanted to be alone, my resource when I needed help with homework, my transport when I wanted to experience new worlds.
Libraries have always been one of my favorite places. There’s something about walking through the shelves of books and running my hand along the spines. Pull a book off the shelf, flip the cover open and read the first few lines. What’s waiting inside?
Every book is an adventure just waiting for someone to come along and start their quest.
“My library” is where I discovered the lush worlds of Tolkien, the sleuthing abilities of Hercule Poirot, the shark-infested beaches of “Jaws” (sorry, Mom), and so many other favorites.
Even today, many years later, I can lose myself in the few short pages of a fairy tale or a 1,000-page doorstopper fantasy novel. I love to follow the clues in a good mystery or tag along as Miss Bennett sorts her feelings toward Mr. Darcy.
Now, with the power of seven additional libraries that have joined Derby Public Library in the KanShare Libraries Consortium, you have the chance to experience more adventures than ever and all with a single library card.
Please join us for a multi-library book club, “Kan-Read,” to kick off this new partnership.
Each of the eight libraries – Andover, Augusta, Derby, El Dorado (Bradford Memorial), Goddard, Mulvane, Park City and Rose Hill – has chosen one fairy tale and will be hosting an event related to their story.
Pick up a Kan-Read passport and copy of “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” at the Derby library beginning Aug. 16 (while copies last on the book) and get it stamped at each library’s event you attend.
For each passport stamp, you will receive an entry for the grand prize raffle. Each library will donate a prize basket to be awarded at the Kan-Read final event, which will be hosted by Andover Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 23.
So, grab a passport and embark on a quest that includes some little quests along the way. Read some fairy tales that may or may not be familiar to you. Visit a library that you maybe haven’t visited before. Have an adventure and maybe win a prize!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.