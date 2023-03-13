This time of the year is a special time in the eyes of sports fans. It’s a time for brainstorming brackets – hopefully yours lasts the first weekend – and watching your favorite baseball team get back on the diamond. It is a time of hope for many fans.
Whether you love basketball, baseball or anything in between, spring always brings a “this is our year” mentality. It might just coincide with the seasonal time of the year when the ground begins to thaw, flowers start to bud and the clock springs forward, ugh. There is simply something different about spring.
Spring almost perfectly transitions fans into the ‘restart’ of the sports calendar. Basketball kind of ends the sports season with March Madness and NBA playoffs. Baseball kicks us off with spring training before the 162-game journey. Even football carries a sense of hope in the NFL draft as teams try to find the next franchise quarterback.
Hope radiates at the start of every season and postseason, but I don’t think there is a sport that carries more springtime hope than baseball. If you tune into any spring training game among the 30 MLB ball clubs, you’ll hear the manager – or whomever the broadcast can find that hasn’t headed to the clubhouse for a mid-afternoon massage after three innings of work – say the same thing:
“Camp is going really well. The guys are locked-in and focused. We are looking forward to the season and have the group that knows what it takes to play in October.”
It doesn’t matter if the team is the reigning champ or were virtually out of playoff contention by the All-Star break last year; everyone believes they have a legitimate shot at the Fall Classic this time around. Sure, there is always one team that makes remarkable strides like the Kansas City Royals did from 2012-2015, but to make a jump like that is surely one of few underdog stories in baseball lore.
The element of hope is a fascinating thing in the world of sports fandom. It is what keeps you coming back, regardless of how last season ended. Hope is why you get back on the horse after a heartbreaking loss.
That message of hope stays the same, even at the high school level. As we turn the page from another successful winter season and step outdoors for spring, with the exception of swimming, the pursuit of excellence remains throughout all seven sports.
There are teams that believe there is no reason to think that a fourth consecutive AVCTL-I title isn’t out of the question or that another trip to the state is only a small step to getting to the ultimate goal.
Here at the Informer, we are working hard piecing together the Spring Sports Preview, which will hit the newsstands in a couple of weeks, and we are excited to share stories of athletes and continue the hope that maybe ‘this is our year.’ It should be an exciting season, and hopefully we can be covering these teams all the way to early June. I know spring might not have the ‘marquee’ sport like football or basketball, but I would suggest you try to keep supporting our local student-athletes. We will be there trying to highlight the moments throughout spring as best as we can.
As the weather begins to turn, hopefully you can find some time to get out to the ballpark, track or pool because these student-athletes are working hard to achieve their goals and represent the city.
