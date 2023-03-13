Cody Friesen mug

CODY FRIESEN

Opinion

This time of the year is a special time in the eyes of sports fans. It’s a time for brainstorming brackets – hopefully yours lasts the first weekend – and watching your favorite baseball team get back on the diamond. It is a time of hope for many fans.

Whether you love basketball, baseball or anything in between, spring always brings a “this is our year” mentality. It might just coincide with the seasonal time of the year when the ground begins to thaw, flowers start to bud and the clock springs forward, ugh. There is simply something different about spring.

0
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.