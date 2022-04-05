Spring is truly one of the most beautiful times of the year in Derby. What better way to celebrate than by attending Derby’s Spring Into Art event on April 24. Stop by Madison Avenue Central Park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. for this fun and free family event.
The best thing is that this year normal activities have been able to return after cancelling the event in 2020 and modifying the event in 2021 due to the pandemic.
I know my grandkids will enjoy the face painter, balloon artist, hands-on activities like the potter’s wheel, make and take crafts and chalk drawings on the sidewalks. My wife and I will enjoy perusing the art offerings on the event lawn, music and entertainment at the amphitheater, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, and we may try a sample of a new beer or wine.
The City Parks and Urban Forestry (PUF) Board will have a booth and hand out marigolds for the kids and attendees can pick up sapling trees. There will be limited quantities of both items so get there early! The PUF board is also planting a tree for Arbor Day and handing out the updated tree and shrub list and planting guide. The city’s horticulturist, Bonnie Thieme, will also be available to answer questions about gardening and landscaping.
Derby Proud merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and coffee mugs, will be for sale in the Pavilion.
Last of all, don’t forget the food trucks! My favorite part of any event is trying a new dish or delicacy. We will have a variety of options along with a local favorite, Drury Ln. Bakery and Café.
A big thank you to our community partners for their involvement with this event – Derby Public Library, Derby Recreation Center/Hubbard Arts Center and the Derby High School National Art Honor Society.
I hope to see you out at Madison Avenue Central Park on April 24. In the case of rain or extreme wind, we will move the art vendors inside the Venue. We do our best to hold this event rain, shine or wind.
