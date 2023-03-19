Burke Jones Mug

BURKE JONES

Director of Operations

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

As daylight is extended, flowers start blooming and warm weather returns, most of us greet the return of spring with open arms. While our custodial teams enjoy this season as much as anyone, they never stop keeping our schools clean and healthy! At Derby Public Schools, our teams clean all year long to keep our students safe and our buildings looking great. So while the rest of us are thinking about our annual spring cleaning rituals, our custodians are just passing through one season of their cleaning system.

Over spring break, custodial staff use the week to full advantage to deep clean the buildings from top to bottom. They spend extra time disinfecting all the desks and countertop surfaces, touching up waxed floors and vacuuming rooms corner to corner. They always enjoy this time without students and staff, so that when everyone returns the buildings look amazing and welcoming.

