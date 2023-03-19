As daylight is extended, flowers start blooming and warm weather returns, most of us greet the return of spring with open arms. While our custodial teams enjoy this season as much as anyone, they never stop keeping our schools clean and healthy! At Derby Public Schools, our teams clean all year long to keep our students safe and our buildings looking great. So while the rest of us are thinking about our annual spring cleaning rituals, our custodians are just passing through one season of their cleaning system.
Over spring break, custodial staff use the week to full advantage to deep clean the buildings from top to bottom. They spend extra time disinfecting all the desks and countertop surfaces, touching up waxed floors and vacuuming rooms corner to corner. They always enjoy this time without students and staff, so that when everyone returns the buildings look amazing and welcoming.
This year we launched a pilot program at Derby Middle School that brought a new way of cleaning buildings called OS1. OS1 is an engineered cleaning system that has been scientifically proven to provide cleaner environments, but is also safer for our custodians who do the work each night. Using this system the crew cleans as a team with four different job specialties: Light Duty Specialist, Vacuum Specialist, Restroom Specialist and the Utility Specialist. Each of these specialists have very specific duties and responsibilities. As a team they move through the building in a systematic manner using specialized equipment that has been engineered for each specific job. We are continuing to refine this system and evaluate it before making the final decision to expand it across the rest of the schools.
All of the custodians at Derby Public Schools work tirelessly to support the students and staff by keeping the buildings clean and healthy. I would like to invite you to join me in letting them know we appreciate the work they do each and every day. Thank you to our custodial staff - we appreciate you!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.