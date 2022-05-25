Last year, I testified in favor of Senate Bill 13, which was the third Property Tax Transparency bill I have vocally supported since 2011.
SB13 was intended to inform you about possible tax hikes before they happen as well as hold your elected officials accountable. SB13 fundamentally shifts the focus from the mill levy rate to the total dollars levied. As you know, even if the mill levy rate remains flat, any increase in your property value would result in more tax dollars. Now, if local government wants to capture the increase, they must inform you before it’s too late.
Now that SB13 is implemented, if elected officials propose budgets needing increased property tax dollars, then they must notify their taxpayers before the proposed budget can be adopted. This mailed notification will tell you the date and location for two public hearings where you can challenge the plan before those elected officials vote. The State of Kansas is paying for the cost of this mailing this year but next year, this notification will cost one of your county tax dollars to ensure you know what is being proposed.
Since 2001, Kansas laws have slowly shifted how local governments are funded making them much more dependent on local property taxes. According to Wallethub.com, among the states, Kansas has the 15th highest property tax rate. For this region of the country, only Texas (7th) and Nebraska (8th) are have higher property tax burdens than Kansas.
Although property taxes might appear to be a non-issue for renter households, that couldn’t be further from the truth. We all pay property taxes, whether directly or indirectly.
When I ask constituents about cutting government spending, I usually get cheers at the idea. Nevertheless, we get mixed messages because the very same people seem to like the services and things government provides. When I ask people where they think we should cut spending, they usually have no response.
Sedgwick County has been conducting these public budget hearings for years. I naively assumed taxpayers would swarm the hearings to tell us to slash the size and scope of government so that we could lower taxes. I can count on one hand the number of times I have heard someone testify that we need to reduce spending. However, we usually have several people show up to advocate for additional spending.
Unlike the federal government, every dollar we spend comes from you. We are getting you the information before the local decisions are made. As your representatives, we need to know what you think.
You can email me at jim.howell@sedgwick.gov.
