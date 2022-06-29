Independence Day has held diverse meanings over the centuries since our independence was first declared 246 years ago. This year, as we reflect on what that independence means, it’s no different. Outside of the last few years of a pandemic and other challenges our country has faced, we are also staring down the first Independence Day in two decades of not being a country actively at war.
While from the outside, our service members may appear to be taking a breath of rest, the reality is that little has changed. They will still be training and preparing, there will still be separations and long-term assignments away from home, and there will still be processing and dealing with all the experiences over the last years.
How does that relate to our celebrations? The simple answer is, for the majority of the population, it doesn’t because it doesn’t have to. For the small population who have worn a military uniform, simply seeing people have the pride to stand for the American flag during the Fourth of July parade can mean the world.
Many of our service members don’t always look like military when they are out of the uniform, especially if their time in service is done. Make no mistake though, inside still beats the heart of a warrior, one with pride in their service and pride in what Independence Day truly stands for. Pride that often comes with pain of injuries and nightmares and – all too often – fallen friends.
As we prepare for this holiday, may you enjoy your time with your friends and family, but please take the time to reflect on what our independence truly means and how we can be the Americans that those in uniform are still willing to fight for.
