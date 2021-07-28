Standing outside Derby Fire Station 81 covering an event recently I couldn’t help but wonder where the time has gone this summer.
Granted, the nature of the event – the annual Derby Operation Holiday Toy Run – played a part in that, with the Christmas fundraiser making me acutely aware that the holiday season will be here sooner than expected.
Despite the pages of the calendar seeming to turn at a breakneck pace straight out of a movie montage (hard to believe we are already a month removed from the barbecue festival), there has certainly not been a lack of opportunities to enjoy the summer months – more so than last year, that’s for sure.
Last week, we here at the Informer were working to wrap up the annual Back to School edition of our Zoom magazine – another pending reminder of the ticking clock counting down the days of summer. However, we have not hit that terminus date just yet (much to delight of kids around Derby, I’m sure), meaning there is still a bit of summer magic left.
As I sat on a friend’s porch this past week, enjoying the mild July weather while sharing songs with some fellow music lovers, that clock that had been spinning forward rapidly seemed to slow down for a brief period.
Being present in that moment allowed me some time to reflect. While summer indeed seems to fly by, I think we naturally tend to chock as much into these months as humanly possibly (guilty as charged). Letting those experiences really soak in I think helps extend the season a bit – and there is still time to do so.
I think that perfect summer experience is very personalized. For me, I like to spend as much time at my parents’ pool as possible and grill out whenever I get the chance.
Covering the inaugural cardboard boat regatta at Rock River Rapids recently, I couldn’t help but notice the crowds enjoying the water park. Heck, it made me want to join in the fun, having not been a guest yet. And perhaps I will, with the upcoming pooch party providing a perfect excuse to let my dog in on the fun as well.
Even at the toy run, I was able to squeeze in some of those typical summer experiences – enjoying the grilled hot dogs and chips being offered for lunch while also supporting a young entrepreneur (who was also raising funds for Operation Holiday) and his lemonade stand.
Like with any period of vacation, we are always left wanting more, so remember to take that fleeting nature of summer as a good sign. As the saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun.
