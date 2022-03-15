In 2021, we had more than 23,700 visitors to the water page on the city’s website. Water service is the number one reason residents are visiting the site on a regular basis.
One of the little-known resources we have for customers is an interactive, web-based water customer portal that tracks your water usage and can help you save money on water bills. The portal features charts and graphs that provide relevant data regarding your water usage.
The portal allows you to monitor water use and watch for leaks to avoid the shock of a large bill. Because of the system, water staff are able to identify leaks and notify customers so they can fix the problem (e.g., leaky toilet, faucet left on).
You can view your usage history through the current day down to gallons per hour. You can also set alerts to notify you by email or text when certain thresholds are met and can even set a vacation mode so you are notified if water is used while you are away.
With watering season approaching, the portal will be especially helpful. You can view how much water your lawn sprinkler system uses each time it runs and adjust the watering schedule to better fit your needs and budget. You may be surprised at how much water is used on landscaping and tasks such as showering and running the dishwasher or washing machine.
Right now, less than 10% of customers (includes residents and businesses) are registered to use this free online water customer portal. We would like to see more customers take advantage of this resource and become more educated about their water usage.
Sign up for the customer portal by visiting DerbyKS.com/waterportal. The page includes instructions on how to register as well as videos on how to create your account, add water meters, and set up alerts.
When you register, you will need your account number and last payment amount. You can find this information on your most recent bill or by calling Water Customer Service at 788-1424 (M-Th 7:30-5:30; F 7:30-1 p.m.).
I encourage all Derby residents to sign up for the customer portal and track your water use all year.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.