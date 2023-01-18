Welp, it’s my turn for an opinion column. Usually, I’d provide my take on national headlines like Damar Hamlin, the MLB offseason or K-State’s remarkable resurgence on the hardwood.
As unique as it was to see teams, fans and media come together through a near-tragic moment to the point of praying on national television, I guess we are stepping out of our comfort zones this year.
With every new year, month, week or even day, one of the coolest yet forgettable aspects of life is that element of newness. New Year’s Day gets more emphasized with all the pomp of the ball drop in Times Square. Through the first three weeks of 2023, I’ve had several assignments revolving around fitness and nutrition. It has really sparked my curiosity about why this topic is so difficult to follow.
I’m far from an expert on this and still trying to figure it out. Paying for your own health insurance for the first time really scares you straight to prioritize your health.
I took a nutrition course in college, and I can honestly say I learned nothing in the class. Was it for a lack of effort? Maybe, sorry Mom and Dad, but I didn’t take it seriously. At the time, I was young, healthy…ish, active and kinda dumb, so eating burgers and pizza every day at the dining hall didn’t seem like too much of a problem.
In regards to the class, I just remember feeling more confused about nutrition at the end of the semester. I walked out of Umberger Hall a little frustrated because the Friday lecture almost entirely contradicted the quiz on Wednesday.
My outlook on nutrition never changed. I would go through phases when I would try to eat smarter, but as soon as Friday night came around, it was fried, greasy food and soda for the rest of the weekend.
It wasn’t until I started working full-time and couldn’t go to the gym for two hours in the middle of the day that I started to feel and see it was time for a change. I just had one big problem. I didn’t know where to start and whenever I tried and ended up in the same habits as before, I felt like I failed.
The local nutritionists, health coaches and fitness instructors that I have talked to recognize this love/hate relationship with wellness. The two biggest things they all echoed were starting off small and being kind to yourself when you get off track. It was the small steps that helped build the best results. Slowly adding better alternatives as a side and increasing activity bit by bit were the best pieces of advice they recommended.
I love hiking, but living in the flatlands, it is sometimes hard for me to really get off my butt and explore. It might not be a nature exploration, but the city of Derby has quite a few resources for overall health and fitness across various interests. From the award-winning parks to Zumba classes, there is something for everybody; you just have to take advantage of it.
Maybe you are still going strong on your New Year’s resolutions, to which I say congrats. For someone like me who ditched it the second I drove on Rock Road around dinnertime, it’s not the end of the world. There are 365 fresh starts in the year. It’s up to you how you choose to use them, and that goes beyond just health.
