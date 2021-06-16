Earlier this year, officials at Wichita State budgeted more than $60,000 to search for a new president when the former one departed after less than a year.
I could have saved the money and found at least a half dozen highly qualified candidates at WSU. But the powers behind the selection had to try and impress us by searching outside. They did that the last time and it was an utter failure.
Fortunately, this time they did the right thing and hired from within.
And thankfully, the same happened when the highly successful interim head basketball coach – with years of experience and dedication at WSU – was hired to stay on.
Nothing wrong with finding the best person locally.
Here in Derby, we have leaders such as USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty, City Manager Kathy Sexton, and the police and fire chiefs – folks with area roots or an in-state education.
If there’s one oddity that has struck me time and time again in my 35 years in the area, it’s why employers seem to think they need to go outside of the Wichita metro area for talent when it’s often right here in our home turf.
Not only is it costly, it’s highly discouraging for bright, up-and-coming talent to see this happen. Why stick around and contribute to the area’s growth and development when it means being passed over for a promotion to appease the out-of-town enthusiasts?
I can think of my decades of covering local officials and the numerous corporate executives who came and went, supposedly the best and brightest – when often they weren’t.
They frequently brought extra baggage, troubled pasts and the view that our home is Podunk – just flyover country where they would hide for a year or two before bolting and regaining their footing in The Big City on the East or West coasts.
Kansans who know that there’s a good chance they can be promoted and be a leader in their home can go a long way to helping a major problem the Sunflower State faces: a brain drain of promising young talent.
A running dark joke in economic development circles is that the state’s leading export is educated young people. But it’s no laughing matter; it’s a serious issue.
A Board of Regents study found that fewer than 50 percent of those who earned bachelor’s degrees in Kansas were still employed here five years later. The rates were even lower for those with master’s and doctoral degrees.
Some of it can’t be prevented. If a career choice is the entertainment industry or high technology, there are certainly better opportunities elsewhere. And if those leaving need the mountains, oceans or mild climate, again, Kansas is out of luck.
But we can create a state of opportunity with a robust economy, reasonable taxes, a high quality of life – including public safety and family-friendly communities – and the chance to make a difference in one’s chosen profession. That’s where the “growing your own talent” and promoting from within comes into play.
Sure, there are times when outside talent is needed and can bring fresh perspectives. Furthermore, we don’t want to get so insular that we forget the outside world, but we want to make Derby and the metro area a place where employees feel the future is theirs.
This month, thousands of highly skilled graduates from Kansas colleges are looking for career opportunities. Let’s hope many of those grads find them right here in their home state. And let’s show them that with hard work, there’s a local ladder of success they can climb and be at the top someday.
