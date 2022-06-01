After seeing the successful outcome on the second STAR bond request, I began to ponder the question: is Derby still heading in the right direction?
Certainly, one can’t suggest that Derby hasn’t moved forward properly in the last 20 years. Just look at the new housing developments. Derby might be leading the state in some areas of new businesses and retail growth. And the population growth speaks for itself – being one of the fastest growing communities in Kansas.
Another thing that isn’t something citizens or even city government can control very much is the ability for an investor or developer to pick Derby as its home. As long as the rules and regulations are followed and one person wants to do business with another, it’s really out of our hands. Of course, declining a request for STAR bonds could stop a developer, but then again, maybe it wouldn’t.
People have the right to do business anywhere they choose as long as they are in alignment with the requirements and laws necessary to do business.
My question is not centered on stopping natural new development, but what are we, as a city, doing to help guide alternate directions of growth?
On the assumption that a community wants to grow permanently, meaning increase families and an overall quality population, then what are the attractions that can do that? I did some of my own scientific research (which is pretty unscientific) to determine what draws people to move to a city, not just stop in for an attraction.
After extensive web searching here is what I came up with as the most common reasons as to why people select a community to be their home.
#1 Cost of Living
This one showed up nearly every time. I don’t consider the cost of living necessarily bad in Derby. In fact, it holds on to about an average overall position, when you look at similar communities in Kansas. So maybe we could tweak it here some, but we hold our own.
#2 Employment
Jobs or the ability to obtain employment was easily in the second spot. Being next to Wichita is an advantage and helps make job finding something that at least appears easier.
But this is an area that, when you look at Derby alone, we haven’t developed as much as we could. Maybe because we haven’t had to. But it might be time to consider what we can do.
Why not look at ways to sell Derby to more large employers to move or create locations? Even one new industry or company that employs 100, 200 or more people with families will translate to more housing, tax base and diversity of population. That’s solid growth.
#3 Low Crime
As Derby grows crime will too. The key is to keep up with what
is necessary to make Derby safe. We do that job pretty well. But continued investment in what keeps people safe is essential. And one thing that can slow growth in a community is a reputation of crime. Let’s keep ourselves as a suburban community, too, and continue to retain our own identity – not Wichita’s.
Some other factors that ranked important – in order – were schools, climate, proximity to family and transportation/convenience. Culture and entertainment were in the lower numbers. So, entertainment, culture and retail can grow somewhat naturally in Derby. And it appears that is happening with the help of STAR bonds.
Maybe we as a community should step up now. Maybe it’s time we focus on what we can do that isn’t as natural, but more viable in creating long-term growth. And we can let the natural growth continue its own magic.
