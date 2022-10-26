Shop local is a term you hear at the start of the Christmas season, but what does that actually mean? For some, it means your dollars need to be spent at small, locally owned businesses, which is always a good thing.

However, I think it means a little more and something different for each community. When you make a conscious decision to spend your money at a Derby business, whether it is locally owned or a larger corporation, you are not only helping that business specifically, but your dollars help the community in so many other ways.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.