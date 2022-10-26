Shop local is a term you hear at the start of the Christmas season, but what does that actually mean? For some, it means your dollars need to be spent at small, locally owned businesses, which is always a good thing.
However, I think it means a little more and something different for each community. When you make a conscious decision to spend your money at a Derby business, whether it is locally owned or a larger corporation, you are not only helping that business specifically, but your dollars help the community in so many other ways.
For those who have lived in Derby for many years, having more shopping, eating and recreational opportunities is a welcome change. It saves trips to our largest suburb to the north and keeps our dollars local. Sales tax from dollars spent locally helps Derby maintain and acquire new amenities.
Your dollars also help keep people employed. Many Derbyites want to work close to home for various reasons. Having local opportunities at various businesses helps those without transportation stay employed since they do not have to commute far to work. It allows someone with children to possibly find part-time work so they can work while their kids are in school
Also, shopping locally keeps businesses in business. That, in turn, tells others that Derby is the place to open their new business, whether they are small or large. So, remember, when you decide to shop, eat and play in Derby, you are helping more than just the business; you help the entire community.
For more information about shopping local, check out the Derby Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Local program this Christmas season.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.