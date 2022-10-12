Topics like academic achievement, culture issues and curriculum or content have been more on the radar with the current USD 260 Board of Education than with other boards of the past. And the same holds true across the state and the nation.
A recent survey from September this year taken by SurveyUSA, defined as an independent, apolitical and non-partisan nation-wide survey company, revealed some interesting results about what Kansans think about their public schools.
Of the sample surveyed, almost two-thirds of the total were identified as being likely to vote in the upcoming November election. The sample is considered to be representative and consisting of a cross-section of adults in the state. The questions asked, along with the answers Kansans gave, may give a glimpse of what local and state politicians need to be doing if elected, when it comes to Kansas schools.
Following are the questions and the top three responses in percentages:
Question #1: Do you actively support notifying parents about what is being taught and how it is being taught in Kansas public schools? Fifty-eight percent said most likely to, 14% said less likely to and 26% said it made no difference to them.
Question #2: What is the single most important concern you have about public schools in Kansas? Twenty-seven percent said what is being taught, 23% said funding, 18% said student achievement.
Question #3: Do you actively support allowing money to follow the child in their K-12 education to the public or private school of your choice. Fifty percent said they are more likely to support it. Twenty-two percent said it made no difference to them and 21% said they were less likely to support it.
Question #4: What letter grade would you give the public schools in Kansas? Nine percent said A, 39% said B and 39% said C.
Queston #5: What letter grade would you give the public schools in your area? In the Wichita area, 11% said A, 34% said B and 41% said C.
Certainly, surveys can be conducted by different companies at different times and deliver different results. We see that over and over with election survey polls. How a question is asked in a survey can be critical to determining an answer as well.
The one thing that stands out with this survey is the questions, sampling and compiling of results were done by someone with no connection to school districts or education in any way. Somewhat different than many local school surveys I have seen. It becomes more difficult to challenge the purity of the results when surveying experts have no current or past internal connection to the entity being surveyed.
One of the most glaring statements this survey made is what is being taught in schools and how it is being taught is of considerable concern to Kansans. That trend is common or growing in many areas across the country as well.
While I believe that most patrons in public school districts want the schools to rank at B or above, to what degree that can really
happen could be difficult, if not impossible. If you add in the D and F grade percentages that were not reported in the survey results above, the percentage is 52% grading schools at C or below in Kansas.
In the Wichita area, it is 54% at C or below.
Funding was a close second when it comes to the important concerns question. With a governor who says she has restored school funding, it’s still a concern in this survey. Schools did receive a large amount of COVID federal funding and money through grants as well. Maybe the funding issue has a false sense of reality for the patrons or is truly a reality in the schools. It all just brings up the age old question – what really is enough?
Student achievement came in third under important concerns.
It could be possible there is a false sense of higher achievement among patrons. Achievement concerns are growing, though, as a previous poll conducted in December of 2021 showed the concern was less than in the September 2022 poll.
Kansas State Department of Education performance numbers may need to be given more weight. Considering the decline that is taking place with the KSDE performance numbers, there isn’t much question that stopping the decline and moving to consistency with improvement is essential.
Surveys are important. I know they are to Derby school administrators and board members. They talk about them a lot. Surveys are even a part of the approach to assessing the strategic plan.
It’s what and how you use the information that matters. And not just one survey, but take them all into consideration, the good and the bad results. Like we’ve heard in education, knowledge is power.
