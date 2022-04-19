Sometimes the twists and turns of life are quite unexpected and this year certainly started off with a surprising one. Serving as the interim representative for District 81 while Representative Blake Carpenter has been on a temporary duty assignment has been an incredible opportunity. This has been a time for learning, building relationships both new and old, and listening to Kansans that walk very diverse life paths in addition to differing ideology.
Serving on the different committees is definitely my personal favorite part of the legislative process. Committees are where you as an individual have the potential to make the most impact. Interestingly, this is true whether you are there serving on the committee itself as a legislator or as a conferee offering testimony and answering questions. These committee hearings are where ideas and problems are hashed out and important amendments to bills are offered. This process allows you, as an individual Kansan, to “lobby” for the solutions to problems you care about. Being active in this step is not to be underestimated.
As the legislator hears your testimony it provides them with knowledge about likely unintended consequences, why your issue is important and what further changes need to be made. Very few bill hearings happen that don’t result in amendments and change. During this time the dialogue and amendments offered promote heathy debate and legislators often work together to find solutions. Conferees’ testimonies really do make a significant difference. As an individual Kansan your ability to testify during hearings has greatly expanded through the use of Webex, a hidden silver lining brought to us by COVID that I believe we will reap the benefit of long into the future.
Serving you as a state representative has further deepened my exposure to the needs in criminal justice reform and the barriers serving to harm those that have served their time. These barriers cause unnecessary challenges for Kansans reintegrating as productive members in our communities. These barriers also end up costing us taxpayer monies that we cannot afford to waste. Learning that we have laws and penalties in real need of being updated to keep up with crimes that have changed due to technological progress has also been impactful. These issues have brought new motivation to my personal resolve in working to make needed changes in our Kansas laws.
There are so many other things I could share; however, I will close by saying that I am grateful for this chance to serve my community in a new way. I will treasure the memories made and whatever life twists are in my future, I am excited to be more involved in making effective legislative change.
