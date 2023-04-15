April is National Volunteer Recognition month, which celebrates the immense impact that volunteers have on their communities. This month we would like to say thank you to more than 100 volunteers who have given their time and talent to the Derby Senior Center. Senior center members and community volunteers are the hearts and hands of the Derby Senior Center and are critical to the success of program operations.
In 2022, senior volunteers served more than 7,800 hours, which equates to over $120K in labor and resources provided. Senior volunteers provide a key service to the Derby community through their acts of volunteerism.
Some of the many ways seniors give back include Meals on Wheels, Reader’s Theater program that promotes literacy in the schools, quilts made and distributed to local nonprofits, a welcoming face to greet students in the schools, gardeners who plant and harvest food in the senior garden to distribute to senior center members, Senior Health Insurance for Kansas volunteer counselors and transportation services provided by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
In addition to the impact made in the community, studies show that seniors who volunteer age better, report lower rates of mortality and depression while also enjoying increased happiness and self-esteem. Volunteering provides older adults with a sense of purpose, social connections and opportunities to learn new skills.
If you are looking for an organization to volunteer with, please consider the Derby Senior Center. If you are not a member of the center, we would welcome the opportunity to serve you. The Derby Senior Center is accredited by the National Council on Aging and was the first to be accredited in the state of Kansas. The center supports more than 3,400 members age 55 or older in the Derby and Sedgwick County area.
