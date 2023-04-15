Foster Farquhar

JENNY FOSTER-FARQUHAR

Senior Services and Transportation Director

April is National Volunteer Recognition month, which celebrates the immense impact that volunteers have on their communities. This month we would like to say thank you to more than 100 volunteers who have given their time and talent to the Derby Senior Center. Senior center members and community volunteers are the hearts and hands of the Derby Senior Center and are critical to the success of program operations.

In 2022, senior volunteers served more than 7,800 hours, which equates to over $120K in labor and resources provided. Senior volunteers provide a key service to the Derby community through their acts of volunteerism.

