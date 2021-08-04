With the start of public schools just around the corner in Derby, it’s safe to say that getting back to normal and staying that way could be more crucial than ever to the future of learning in Derby – and everywhere.
Most parents you talk to admit that the process of virtual learning during the pandemic period not only was incredibly difficult, but proved to be ineffective for the majority of students. The latest assessment scores for Kansas are to be released soon. The facts from those tests may just verify what parents already know – a decline in learning.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, has put Kansas learning results at about average. But a most recent report of 2019 national rankings of Kansas 4th grade students showed rankings between 19 and 34, depending on the subject and income levels.
Home schooling numbers have steadily increased over recent years. If interruptions in the normal learning process were to continue, more parents may opt for that and private schools.
A recent survey indicates that the number of homeschooled students doubled between 1999 and 2016 translating to about 3.3 percent of students. Another report indicated that home schooling could take the biggest spike ever in the next two years and increase to as much as seven percent. If that happens it would be significant and the largest increase in a two-year period.
Our public school systems have plenty of challenges that can also negatively impact learning. Some educators sense a change in educating students that includes the insertion of critical race theory. Not only could that impact learning and attendance, it could create a loud and legitimate opposition that adds to the disruptions of the very basics in learning.
Finding qualified teachers who have the skills and character to become outstanding teachers is becoming more difficult all the time. And finally, even though many schools have tried to adjust, the concern for school safety is also enough to make parents fearful of sending their children to school.
The biggest threat, though, still exists with a deterioration of test scores. If the environment for learning continues to be disrupted by wearing masks all the time, online classes and lack of face-to-face social interacting between students and teachers for another school year, it will affect scores.
Making the 2021-22 school year as normal as humanly possible could be the key to bringing back what our students may have lost in the recent past. That is important not only to learning right now, but to the future of our community.
