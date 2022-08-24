School safety isn’t one person’s job. It’s everyone’s responsibility. Any safety expert will reiterate this important point to you. As the Safety and Security Officer at Derby Public Schools, I want to assure you that safety and security is always at our forefront and a priority.
We practice a variety of drills, have many different safety precautions in place, have great partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, as well as conduct ongoing updates and training for staff and students.
All schools have storm shelters, intruder locks, enhanced security cameras and better ADA accessibility, thanks to the 2018 Bond. A secured access vestibule provides each school control over who enters the building. SafeVisitor, a digital visitor management system, is utilized at each school. This system enhances school entrance security, streamlines the check-in process and helps us to be aware of everyone in our schools so that we can account for them in the event of an emergency.
Derby Public Schools uses the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) for crisis response. This is a simplified crisis response that helps staff, students, parents and first responders to respond to crisis situations. It is based on five actions: Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, Shelter and Hold. We also have designated Building Crisis Teams in each school. In addition to our Building Crisis Teams, our District Crisis Team is comprised of school and department representatives. This team also has representation from the Derby Police Department, Derby Fire Department, Sedgwick County Emergency Management, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and McConnell Air Force Base.
The Derby Police Department provides School Resource Officers at both our middle schools and at Derby High School. SROs work with schools to offer additional safety and security, enforcement of state laws and city ordinances, along with mentoring and building relationships with students.
There are also tools available to anonymously leave a tip if you have a school safety concern. There is a Kansas School Safety Hotline, 1 (877) 626-8203, that is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Derby Public Schools also utilizes a program, See Something Say Something, to keep our schools safe and provide anyone the ability to submit anonymous tips through additional methods.
While we have procedures and training in place, I need everyone to be aware they, too, play a role in school safety. If you see something, hear something – say something! It takes us all to be vigilant.
