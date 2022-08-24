School safety isn’t one person’s job. It’s everyone’s responsibility. Any safety expert will reiterate this important point to you. As the Safety and Security Officer at Derby Public Schools, I want to assure you that safety and security is always at our forefront and a priority.

We practice a variety of drills, have many different safety precautions in place, have great partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, as well as conduct ongoing updates and training for staff and students.

