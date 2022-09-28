Custodian Appreciation Day, observed on Oct. 2 each year, is just around the corner. Since this falls on a Sunday, Derby Public Schools will celebrate on Sept. 30. Why is this day so important?

School custodians are often called the “quiet heroes of the school” as they work behind the scenes or often work early morning and evening hours. They may not always be at the forefront of people’s minds when we talk about school staff, but they take on a job that, if we didn’t have their hard work and support, we wouldn’t be able to operate our schools as efficiently.

