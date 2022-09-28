Custodian Appreciation Day, observed on Oct. 2 each year, is just around the corner. Since this falls on a Sunday, Derby Public Schools will celebrate on Sept. 30. Why is this day so important?
School custodians are often called the “quiet heroes of the school” as they work behind the scenes or often work early morning and evening hours. They may not always be at the forefront of people’s minds when we talk about school staff, but they take on a job that, if we didn’t have their hard work and support, we wouldn’t be able to operate our schools as efficiently.
Day custodians are responsible for cleaning an area in the morning before staff arrive, keeping the cafeteria clean between breakfast and lunch, thoroughly cleaning the cafeteria after lunch, scrubbing the kitchen floors, responding to urgent needs throughout the day – all while still maintaining restrooms, hallways, playgrounds, and the outside perimeter of the building – and the list goes on.
Would it surprise you to know that our night custodians clean an average of 20,000-30,000 square feet in an eight-hour shift? Or that some elementary schools have up to 60 restroom fixtures to clean nightly? An average classroom has 25 student desks and each custodian is assigned approximately 16 classrooms per area. That is 400 desks to wipe down each evening, along with other high touch surfaces in the classroom, dusting and vacuuming. This takes great time-management skills, dedication and a lot of endurance to complete these tasks daily.
If you want to make your school custodian feel appreciated, help keep a tidy room, share a genuine thank you or even better, have students leave thank you notes for them. Your school custodians have your best interest at heart and work hard to show you that every day.
We have an amazing custodial team here at Derby Public Schools. I am so proud of my staff, the way they have worked hard through the pandemic, putting the staff and students first, and truly understanding that we all have a vital role to play in the education of our students.
