If one were to judge solely based on reactions in the Derby, KS Chatter Facebook group, other residents were not nearly as disturbed as I was to learn my trash pickup day is changing. In late October, the city announced that Waste Connections is realigning trash and recycling routes, with changes taking effect this week. Although some residents saw no change in their assigned pickup day, our household has moved from Tuesday to Friday. 

Although I applaud efficiency, this felt like a monumental change. Secretly, I have always thought Tuesday was the best trash pickup day – close enough to the weekend to incorporate any weekend yard, party, or holiday waste, and yet not on a Monday, which is so often affected by holiday schedule changes. Yet, despite texting my husband that I was “shook,” there was really nothing about this change that was truly terrible or startling. 

