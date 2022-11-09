If one were to judge solely based on reactions in the Derby, KS Chatter Facebook group, other residents were not nearly as disturbed as I was to learn my trash pickup day is changing. In late October, the city announced that Waste Connections is realigning trash and recycling routes, with changes taking effect this week. Although some residents saw no change in their assigned pickup day, our household has moved from Tuesday to Friday.
Although I applaud efficiency, this felt like a monumental change. Secretly, I have always thought Tuesday was the best trash pickup day – close enough to the weekend to incorporate any weekend yard, party, or holiday waste, and yet not on a Monday, which is so often affected by holiday schedule changes. Yet, despite texting my husband that I was “shook,” there was really nothing about this change that was truly terrible or startling.
As I questioned my outsized reaction to pretty mundane news, it hit me. I’m old. Somehow, it seemed like the sort of thing an “old” person would rail against – an innocuous change to a dull element of everyday life. We’ve all heard elders ranting about some development we found unthreatening: when self-checkouts were introduced, the transition away from household mailboxes to a communal mailbox, a not-so-gentle push from the bank to use the drive-through window instead of the inside counter. Really, what I mean by “old” in this case has less to do with age than dependence on routine. I had become one of those people so stuck in their ways I was riled up trash day changed.
These kinds of changes reveal our reliance on the seemingly insignificant routines that build a stable expectation of life. It seems like as we age, many people – including, apparently, me – cling to that associated sense of safety. Ironically, children are the ones we think of as struggling with change. But, what changes more than childhood? Even in the most stable home, a child is constantly changing as they grow physically and mentally day to day and sometimes, it feels like, minute to minute.
In contrast, adults change quite a bit less. I think that’s why it’s so easy to age with the sensation of life flashing by, looking up to wonder where the past 20 years went. My main internal argument this week has been about having to adjust to something new after 11 years of Friday trash day. So, thank you, Waste Connections, for the reminder to embrace a little more change in my life and for helping keep me young.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.