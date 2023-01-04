Last year, Congress found common ground on a subject that impacts each one of our lives – retirement security.
Whether you’re a young Derby resident early in your career, a longtime worker, or enjoying the golden years of retirement, each of us are impacted by the decisions we make during our working years and the policies Congress places on saving for retirement. Since my time as Kansas State Treasurer and as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, increased retirement security for Americans of all ages has been a priority for me.
Thankfully, my colleagues made progress on this matter by passing a package of bills known as SECURE 2.0. It followed the previous bipartisan work we had done in 2019 known as the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
Over the past two years, I sponsored and helped introduce several bills that help workers and retirees that were ultimately included in SECURE 2.0. They included an increase in the required minimum distribution (RMD) age, retirement matching for student loan repayment, and enhancing 403(b) plans.
Under previous law, a retiree generally had to begin making withdrawals from their tax-deferred retirement accounts when they turned 72, with failure to do so resulting in a financial penalty. That age is now 75. Additionally, the new law exempts individuals with account balances below $100,000 from the RMD rules, so they can begin withdrawing funds at any age without incurring a penalty.
My legislation in SECURE 2.0 also allows individuals to pay down a student loan instead of contributing to a 401(k) plan and still receive an employer match in their retirement plan. This is a win for both employers and employees. College graduates can work toward paying down their student loan while also building their retirement account, and employers can use a program they already have in place for employees to attract and retain young talent.
I also cosponsored legislation that allows the retirement plans of teachers and church employees to have greater investment options and legislation that enhances the ability of small businesses to offer retirement accounts for employees.
These common sense bills will help strengthen retirement security for Kansans for years to come, and I’ll continue working to enhance options for workers and retirees in the coming years.
– Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Economic Committee.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.