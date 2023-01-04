Ron Estes - Mug

REP. RON ESTES

U.S. Congressman

Last year, Congress found common ground on a subject that impacts each one of our lives – retirement security.

Whether you’re a young Derby resident early in your career, a longtime worker, or enjoying the golden years of retirement, each of us are impacted by the decisions we make during our working years and the policies Congress places on saving for retirement. Since my time as Kansas State Treasurer and as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, increased retirement security for Americans of all ages has been a priority for me.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.