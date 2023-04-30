The DRC and the city of Derby have both adopted a proclamation identifying May as Water Safety Month. Accidental drowning is one of the leading causes of death for young people in the U.S. 

As pools open up this month and families spend more time around the water, we encourage great care to ensure a loved one does not fall victim to accidental drowning. There are many steps that can be taken, and the DRC encourages parents to get their kids enrolled in swimming lessons to help ensure their safety in and around the water.

