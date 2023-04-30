The DRC and the city of Derby have both adopted a proclamation identifying May as Water Safety Month. Accidental drowning is one of the leading causes of death for young people in the U.S.
As pools open up this month and families spend more time around the water, we encourage great care to ensure a loved one does not fall victim to accidental drowning. There are many steps that can be taken, and the DRC encourages parents to get their kids enrolled in swimming lessons to help ensure their safety in and around the water.
Parents can be assured that DRC is doing the hard work now to ensure kids and families are safe all summer at our facilities and programs. All staff and volunteers have thorough criminal background checks. All frontline staff receive first aid, CPR and AED and emergency oxygen training. Lifeguard candidates are receiving American Red Cross lifeguard certifications, water park certifications and a variety of other safety training courses.
Equipment and facilities are being inspected to ensure they are free of hazards and fully operational. New camera equipment has been installed at our facilities in order to allow staff to monitor the entire facility from a centralized location. Processes are being reviewed to ensure we monitor the supervision and location of all children in our care.
Staff routinely drill emergency action plans for things like medical emergencies, natural disasters, intruders and other possibilities. Emergency communication plans are being reviewed to ensure we are coordinated and acting as swiftly as possible.
Signups for our various summer camps are happening right now. Parents can feel good knowing their kids are making memories with safe and active activities when school is out. Early registration signups for summer men’s and co-ed softball leagues end on May 7. There are plenty of opportunities in May for art and culinary classes. Registration for swim lessons and other summer programs begin May 22. Join us at the Oaklawn Activity Center from 12 to 4 p.m. on May 7 for the OAC Family Fest. We will have a free lunch, bounce houses, games and many other activities. The time is now for Rock River Rapids season passes. Passes are 10% off until May 31. Visit www.derbyrec.com for more details on all of our programs. While you are on our website, there are still great opportunities for summer employment with the DRC.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.