In 2019, more than 6,200 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents in the United States. The start of a new school year is a great time to think about pedestrian safety and ways you can be a better driver.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following tips to drivers to help make these numbers go down:
• Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.
• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk.
• Stop behind crosswalk pavement markings to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the pedestrians. Always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
• Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing you can’t see. Yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks, like the one at James and Marguerite streets, and those with traffic signals at larger intersections.
• Always follow speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods.
• Be extra cautious when backing up – pedestrians can move into your path without seeing your backup lights.
With school in session, more kids will be walking and biking before and after school. Did you know most vehicle accidents involving juvenile pedestrians occur in September and October?
In 2020, five pedestrian accidents occurred in Derby. So far this year, we have had four accidents. Let’s work together to keep that number as low as possible.
Talk to your children about how they are getting to and from school if walking or biking; identify the safest routes to take. Make sure your children use sidewalks, which reduces accidents by almost 90 percent. Please have them use crosswalks, and avoid distractions when walking.
I wish you a safe and healthy school year. If you have concerns about crosswalk and pedestrian safety, please reach out to the Derby Police Department by calling 788-1557.
