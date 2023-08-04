It has been over 10 years since a running back last won the NFL MVP award. Sure, you could say that awards like the NFL MVP or Heisman Trophy have become quarterback awards, but the league was a little different back when Adrian Peterson was named MVP in 2012. Amid a new era of superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson, the running back position has been overwhelmingly devalued. Ezekiel Elliot, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs all got cornered into getting released or taking franchise tags this offseason.
Running backs still have an immense role in any roster, but it is a short shelf life for an elite back. NFL general managers and owners have sent a blatant message that there is little value in giving back a long-term contract. As we move into an air-raid era of professional football, it will be interesting to see how the value of the back affects the other levels of football.
I think the first domino of this running back decline dates back to Le’veon Bell in 2018. Bell was fresh off a season where he led the league in rush yards when he sat out the entire season for the Pittsburgh Steelers after a contract dispute, seeking a long-term deal. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs at 9-6-1. Bell eventually moved on to the New York Jets, getting what he wanted with a 4-year $52.5 million contract. But the Jets certainly didn’t get enough from Bell in that 2019 season, with only 789 rush yards and four total touchdowns. He was shipped off to Kansas City midway through the following season, then bounced around teams in 2021 and stepped away from football last year.
Derrick Henry was the last running back to receive the Heisman Trophy in 2015. The Titans have gotten plenty of usage out of Henry, but in his best season in 2020, he rushed for only 70 yards less than Peterson in 2012, with five more rushing touchdowns. That season was overshadowed by three QBs in the MVP voting, but Henry didn’t leave empty-handed with an Offensive Player of the Year award. But it was certainly an MVP-caliber season.
It will be interesting to see the future of the running back position. It is already starting to slightly change. Last season, running back Jerick McKinnon was an invaluable piece to the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but not as a traditional back. He was a massive weapon out of the backfield with nine receiving touchdowns, four more than the next closest back Austin Ekeler. Heck, the ground and pound back for the Chiefs was rookie Isaiah Pacheco, a seventh-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft.
What has been so odd for me is the decline in value or usage as you climb the ladders of football. Running backs are so valuable to the high school game. Derby has built a dynasty of success using the run game as the pillar of the offensive scheme. I think speedy and elusive players like Dylan Edwards fit the new schemes of the next level. He’ll be just fine at Colorado and beyond.
The value backs bring to high school teams is very valuable, and there is still a lot of interest. I’m curious whether the clock could be ticking for the singular workhorse running back system. As the faces of the NFL shift to other positions, I’m curious to see if more players start trying out at the tight end or wide receiver spots before signing up to play the backfield.
