Cody Friesen mug

CODY FRIESEN

Opinion

It has been over 10 years since a running back last won the NFL MVP award. Sure, you could say that awards like the NFL MVP or Heisman Trophy have become quarterback awards, but the league was a little different back when Adrian Peterson was named MVP in 2012. Amid a new era of superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson, the running back position has been overwhelmingly devalued. Ezekiel Elliot, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs all got cornered into getting released or taking franchise tags this offseason.

Running backs still have an immense role in any roster, but it is a short shelf life for an elite back. NFL general managers and owners have sent a blatant message that there is little value in giving back a long-term contract. As we move into an air-raid era of professional football, it will be interesting to see how the value of the back affects the other levels of football. 

