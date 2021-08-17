Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day for Derby City Council and Board of Education. Typically, the voting turnout for local elections is low. Would you help increase voter turnout this fall?
Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and democracy only works when we all get involved.
If you aren’t registered to vote, you must do so no later than Oct. 12. If you have changed your name, address, or party affiliation, you need re-register.
Register to vote online at www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx. You must be a U.S. citizen and be at least 18 years old by Nov. 2. You need to have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card. If you do not have either one, you may register to vote using the Kansas Voter Registration Application or the National Voter Registration Application Form and submit it to the Sedgwick County Election Office.
Applications are available at the Election Office. You may also register to vote at City Hall or at the Derby Public Library.
When you register, you can affiliate with a party or be unaffiliated.
In nonpartisan elections, such as the City Council and Board of Education election, each candidate for office is eligible based on their own merits rather than as a member of a political party. No political affiliation is shown on the ballot next to each candidate.
In November, you will be voting for new City Council members (one seat in each of the four wards).
In Ward I, Tom Kiel (incumbent) is running unopposed.
In Ward 2, which is open due to the retirement of Vaughn Nun, Jessica Rhein and Elizabeth Stanton are running.
In Ward 3, Rick Coleman is running against incumbent Andrew Swindle.
In Ward 4, Chris Unkel is running against incumbent John McIntosh.
I encourage you to be an active and involved citizen and vote. If you want to check out City Council meetings, watch them live and on demand at DerbyKS.com/Channel7. The Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Hope to see you at the polls!
