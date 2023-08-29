It’s officially election season. This time of year, it’s important to spend time getting to know those who are running for City Council and also make sure you are registered to vote in the Nov. 7 election.
The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 17. If you have changed your name, address, or party affiliation, you will need to re-register.
In order to register, you must be a U.S. citizen and be at least 18 years old by Nov. 2 and have a valid Kansas driver's license or non-driver's identification card. Register to vote online at www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx. Paper applications are available at the Sedgwick County Election Office (501 N. Main St.), City Hall (611 N. Mulberry Rd.) and the Derby Public Library (1600 E. Walnut Grove).
In nonpartisan elections, which is what we have in Derby, each candidate for office is eligible based on their own merits rather than as a member of a political party. When you register, you can affiliate with a party or be unaffiliated. No political affiliations are shown on the ballot.
In November, you will be voting for the following City Council members:
- Mayor: Mark Staats (previous Council member) and Elizabeth Stanton (Ward II Council member).
- Ward 1: Kristi Truitt, running unopposed.
- Ward 2: Wayne Molt, running unopposed.
- Ward 3: Nick Engle, incumbent, running unopposed.
- Ward 4: Jenny Webster, incumbent, running unopposed.
Voters will also vote on the 2025 Derby Difference sales tax. This 1% sales tax will replace the current 0.5% Derby Difference sales tax that expires at the end of 2024. The new sales tax will be used to pay for the top three priorities identified by residents in the Community Survey completed in early 2023: increased street maintenance, park maintenance, and public safety equipment and capital improvements. Learn more at Derbyks.com/DerbyDifference.
Stay informed about what’s going on in your City by watching City Council meetings live or on demand at DerbyKS.com/Channel7. The Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Hope to see you at the polls!
