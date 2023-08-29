Kristy Bansemer_4-19_color.jpg

KRISTY BANSEMER

Director of Communications

City of Derby

It’s officially election season. This time of year, it’s important to spend time getting to know those who are running for City Council and also make sure you are registered to vote in the Nov. 7 election.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 17. If you have changed your name, address, or party affiliation, you will need to re-register.

Mark Staats_color REVISED.jpg

Mark Staats
Elizabeth Stanton New_Color REVISED.jpg

Elizabeth Stanton
KristiTruitt.jpg

Kristi Truitt
Wayne Molt.jpg

Wayne Molt
Nick Engle mug 8-13-21_color copy ELECTION.jpg

Nick Engle
Jenny Webster_color REVISED.jpg

Jenny Webster
