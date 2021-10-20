Nov. 2 is Election Day. And Derbyites have good reasons to vote. Every Derby citizen can vote for a City Council member and four positions on the Derby Board of Education. Choosing your elected officials can make a difference in what Derby looks like over the next four years.
You have three convenient voting options.
Your first option is to vote early by mail. Download an advance voting application at SedgwickCounty.org/elections or call the Election Office at 660-7100. Complete the application and mail, email, or fax it to the Election Office.
Your voted ballot must be returned to the Election Office, any early voting location, or an Election Day polling location by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. You may also drop off your ballot at the ballot box outside the Derby Public Library. If mailing, your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received no later than three days after the election.
Military and overseas voters can vote in federal elections by submitting a completed Federal Post Card Application. This allows a ballot to be mailed 45 days before the election.
Your second option is to vote early in person by visiting the Early Vote Center most convenient for you (it does not have to be your assigned polling location).
Vote early in person at (A) the Sedgwick County Election Office, 501 N. Main, Suite 101 in Wichita from Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ends at noon on Nov. 1) or (B) Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn in Derby, Oct. 28 and 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Your third option is to vote at your assigned polling place on Election Day (Nov. 2) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find your assigned polling place on your voter card, by calling 660-7100, or use the VoterView link on the Election website.
For more information or if you have questions, call the Election Office at 660-7100 or visit SedgwickCounty.org/elections. For 24-hour voter information call 660-7120.
Remember, your vote matters.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.