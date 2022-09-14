If Agatha Christie has taught me anything, it’s that partnership can be one’s greatest advantage. Though Christie’s detectives typically solve the crimes with near-supernatural skill, the sleuths are rarely alone in their pursuit. Though these assistants are never as exemplary as Christie’s investigators, they gather information, present ideas, and support those beloved detectives to the end.
In Christie fashion, the Derby Public Library has joined in partnership with seven other libraries in the south-central Kansas region to form the KanShare consortium, and what better way to celebrate that partnership than with KanRead 2022.
KanRead is an event series, hosted from Aug. 28 to Oct. 22, in which the KanShare libraries select a novel and present themed events, encouraging patrons to visit each of the KanShare libraries.
This year’s book selection is Poirot Investigates by Agatha Christie and includes 14 short stories involving cases solved by Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. The stories feature robberies, kidnappings, poisonings, and betrayals all with eclectic backdrops that will take readers across the globe.
To participate, patrons need only pick up a KanRead Passport from the library. For every event attended, the passport is stamped and counts as a raffle entry into a grand prize drawing! Limited, free copies of the full novel are available at the front desk of Derby Public Library, and other libraries will be offering printed copies of select short stories.
Along with Derby, public libraries in Mulvane, Andover, Augusta, El Dorado, Rose Hill, and Goddard have all selected one short story to theme an event. These events include a class on tea, crafting classes to make pearl necklaces and western stars, an Italian dinner, a pub night, a trivia night, and a World War One-themed murder mystery.
For readers interested in diving deeper into the Poirot’s cases, two book discussions will be offered, one in person at Goddard’s monthly book club, and one virtually through Zoom.
For more information, visit the library’s website or give us a call. KanRead 2022 invites you into the world of Christie’s greatest mysteries and to discover all the KanShare libraries have to offer.
