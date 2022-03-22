Most people associate April 15 with the moniker of Tax Day and look upon it as something to dread. Over the past five years, in working with the military-connected student grants awarded to Derby Public Schools, I have come to realize April 15 is a day that should be celebrated by EVERYONE.
In 1986, the Department of Defense declared the entire month of April be designated as the “Month of the Military Child.” April 15 has a special place in that observance and is celebrated as “Purple Up! For Military Kids Day.” As part of that celebration, everyone is encouraged to join in by wearing purple to show support and to thank military children for their strength and sacrifices. “Why purple?” you might ask. In that color, it is felt that all branches of the military are supported – Air Force blue, Army green, Marine red and Coast Guard blue – and combined for the mutual benefit of all into the color purple.
For a moment, put yourself in the shoes of a child with a military parent. You move every two or three years, and not just across town, but states or even continents away. Your extended family support system is hundreds to thousands of miles away. Your military parent could be deployed at any minute, out of contact for weeks if not months on end. With all they go through, they deserve our support and recognition.
Nearly 18% of our total enrollment at Derby Public Schools is military-connected students. Because of this, our district has been awarded over $2.5M in grants from the DoDEA, and several of our schools have Military and Family Life Counselors’ offices to support our Military students (including a new MFLC that will support military-connected students at Park Hill, Stone Creek and Tanglewood). Mr. Greg Martin is our outstanding School Liaison Program Manager from McConnell AFB, and he has set up regular times to meet with groups of our military-connected students at many of our schools.
What can Derby do to help celebrate Purple Up! For Military Kids Day? Wear purple and tell people why you wear that color. Post pictures on social media of yourself and others wearing purple and go out of your way to thank military children for their sacrifices. Please join in celebrating Purple Up! For Military Kids Day. As a district, we will celebrate and Purple Up on April 14, due to school not being in session on April 15.
