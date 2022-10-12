You wake up to begin your morning routine, rolling out of bed, slipping on a comfy robe, and tiptoeing downstairs to brew that precious first pot of coffee. But the unthinkable happens; your coffee maker doesn’t turn on. In fact, you discover the worst has occurred. Your coffee maker has broken.

Now what do you do? You need a new coffee maker, but the one you had may not be the most reliable re-purchase. You could scour poorly edited videos of coffee maker reviews or try your hand at asking a bewildered store employee, but you need a coffee maker that can be trusted and with features to fit your complex, caffeinated lifestyle.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.