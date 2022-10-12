You wake up to begin your morning routine, rolling out of bed, slipping on a comfy robe, and tiptoeing downstairs to brew that precious first pot of coffee. But the unthinkable happens; your coffee maker doesn’t turn on. In fact, you discover the worst has occurred. Your coffee maker has broken.
Now what do you do? You need a new coffee maker, but the one you had may not be the most reliable re-purchase. You could scour poorly edited videos of coffee maker reviews or try your hand at asking a bewildered store employee, but you need a coffee maker that can be trusted and with features to fit your complex, caffeinated lifestyle.
You need Consumer Reports, and luckily, the Derby Public Library offers free and easy access to the entire database!
Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that uses a multitude of consumer reviews, testing, and research to give an impartial rating score for thousands of products. The database requires a membership to view all of its features, but the library has covered that cost for you.
To access Consumer Reports, simply visit the library’s website and click on “Learning Resources” under the Online Learning header. The first database listed is Consumer Reports. With your library card, you’ll have exclusive membership access to the entire system.
Perhaps coffee makers aren’t really a concern for you, but you’re in the market for a new TV, refrigerator, or vacuum. Perhaps there’s a new baby in the family, and you need products with the best quality and affordability.
Maybe you’re getting a jump-start on Christmas purchases and items like bicycles, video game consoles, smart watches, and wireless headphones are big on the wish lists.
Or maybe you’re just curious about what the best flavor of vegan ice cream is or what fast food restaurant has the best fries.
With overall scores to highlight the best of the pack and specific safety, service, and brand ratings, Consumer Reports is a great way to spend your money responsibly.
The Derby Public Library’s dedication to service and knowledge is a highlight of our mission, and by offering access to this and many other learning resources, we hope we can provide quality information to our patrons that will positively impact their daily lives.
If you have any questions about using Consumer Reports or any other online databases, feel free to give us a call or stop by the front desk!
