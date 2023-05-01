As manager, I feel it’s essential to recognize the importance of city employees in helping make Derby a great place to be. Our employees are the key pieces that keep the engine running smoothly for the entire organization. They work hard and often take on thankless jobs that are sometimes never seen by majority of the public.
Over time, public servants have been asked to do more with less while tackling increasingly complex issues for communities. City employees work hard to help provide the quality of life residents of Derby deserve and help set the state for an even better future in our community. I would like to personally thank the city’s 250+ full-time and part-time employees for sharing their time and talents with us in Derby.
May is a busy month where we have many events and opportunities that celebrate all of our employees and the important contributions they make to the community.
We start off with Public Service Recognition Week from May 8-12. The city management team organizes a fun week of activities for employees with treats, trivia and more. We also hold an employee luncheon to celebrate all their hard work.
National Police Week is May 14-20. A police appreciation banquet is held by Police Chaplain and Pastor Ben Ray and volunteers at the First Presbyterian Church. Police officers and their families enjoy a catered dinner, special guest speaker, employee awards and more.
We wrap up the month with National Public Works Week from May 21-27. Public works employees take care of our parks, streets, water, wastewater, facilities and more. They work hard behind the scenes to keep city services running smoothly.
We have an amazing group of hard-working and dedicated employees who work for the city who deserve to be celebrated year-round. We recognize them with employee bonus awards, offer flexible works schedules and hold quarterly employee events.
Showing appreciation doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. Sometimes a simple thank you or acknowledgement of a job well done can make a world of difference. If you are out and about and have a chance to say thank you to a city employee for their service please do so. Often times they will appreciate it more than you know.
