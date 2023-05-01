Kiel Mangus

KIEL MANGUS

Derby City Manager

As manager, I feel it’s essential to recognize the importance of city employees in helping make Derby a great place to be. Our employees are the key pieces that keep the engine running smoothly for the entire organization. They work hard and often take on thankless jobs that are sometimes never seen by majority of the public. 

Over time, public servants have been asked to do more with less while tackling increasingly complex issues for communities. City employees work hard to help provide the quality of life residents of Derby deserve and help set the state for an even better future in our community. I would like to personally thank the city’s 250+ full-time and part-time employees for sharing their time and talents with us in Derby. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.