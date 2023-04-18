I had the pleasure about a month ago to be a part of the Derby/Haysville John M. West American Legion Family Post 408 annual awards celebration. And the understanding I gained from being there was, quite simply, unexpected.

I was attending as a guest and also taking the opportunity to pick up on some community news. As the event progressed, to my total surprise, the Derby Informer was awarded the Legion’s Americanism Award. The award is given to a business each year that shows support and more to our troops and veterans in the community and beyond. 

