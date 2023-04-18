I had the pleasure about a month ago to be a part of the Derby/Haysville John M. West American Legion Family Post 408 annual awards celebration. And the understanding I gained from being there was, quite simply, unexpected.
I was attending as a guest and also taking the opportunity to pick up on some community news. As the event progressed, to my total surprise, the Derby Informer was awarded the Legion’s Americanism Award. The award is given to a business each year that shows support and more to our troops and veterans in the community and beyond.
I was totally surprised and honored that the Informer was even considered, let alone the recipient of such an award. But what I gained from experiencing the entire event and seeing the passion and commitment the members of Post 408 displayed was the best award of the evening for me.
This group of individuals has transformed the old school district administrative center into a facility that offers many new options and some exciting potential. If you haven’t had the chance to see it, I encourage you to stop by. There always seems to be a member around, working tirelessly to put some finishing touches on the place. And they are happy to show it off.
This annual celebration event was an opportunity for members to recognize the work and accomplishments that have taken place over the past year. I heard compassion and sincere appreciation for the many who were involved in making the Derby/Haysville post and the communities better places.
There were stories of endless hours in commitment by individuals that went way beyond what may have been expected. A member of the organization summed it up well.
“It takes a family to make our organization run. The Legion doesn’t function without the Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Riders and it goes on and on. We can’t do what we do without each other,” he said.
I witnessed a true love and concern for one another that was shown by an expression of immense gratitude.
One member who struggled with some personal issues over the year expressed an emotional appreciation for the support he got from others. He remarked how he honestly didn’t know where he would be today if it hadn’t been for those who helped him.
Yes, the Derby/Haysville John M. West American Legion Family Post 408 is made up of individuals who have served the community, just as many of them have served our country. And it’s all done with a passion, commitment and togetherness that comes from the heart.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.