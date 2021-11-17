One of my duties at Derby City Hall is to manage the trash and recycling contract with Waste Connections (WCI). In January 2022, the City begins a new five-year contract with WCI that includes changes designed to protect the effectiveness of community recycling efforts.
Recycling is still included in the amount each household pays for trash service. I encourage everyone to recycle what you can. A list of appropriate recyclable materials is available on the City website (DerbyKS.com/trash-recycling) and can be printed as an easy guide for members of your household.
Beginning in January 2022, WCI will monitor recycling carts for trash and other contamination. One recycling cart filled with leaves, trash or hazardous material can contaminate an entire truckload of otherwise appropriate recyclable materials. If inappropriate items are discovered in a recycling cart, you will receive a contamination warning on your cart. Two educational warnings will be issued, and if contamination is found a third time the cart will be removed and a $25 removal fee charged. This helps protect and enhance the effectiveness of recycling efforts by the community as a whole.
I’ve discovered I produce less trash overall as I learn and grow in my recycling efforts. If you’ve had a similar experience, it’s worth noting that Derby’s contract with WCI allows residents to select from three cart sizes. This is especially good for those who produce less trash so you can pay a lower rate. And it’s free to reduce your cart size through 2022.
While recycling is encouraged, it is not mandatory. Residents who do not wish to participate may contact WCI to have their recycling carts removed at no charge through the end of 2021.
Approximately 90 percent of Derby households choose to recycle. In 2020, the Derby community diverted more than 1,371 tons of plastic, paper, steel, glass and other recyclable materials from the landfill. #DerbyProud
If you aren’t sure what can or can’t be recycled, or if you need to look up how to appropriately dispose of a particular item, check out the WasteConnect app or DerbyKS.com/trash-recycling. Both contain helpful resources to assist in your recycling efforts.
