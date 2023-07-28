It is that time of year when the City Council approves the annual budget for Derby. Community priorities are discussed and reviewed and proposed expenditures are analyzed at two budget workshops and several meetings with council and staff.
The budget is a policy document and a financial document. It is a way to make fiscal decisions between needs and wants and lays a framework for how the city will allocate its resources to ensure continuing excellence in Derby’s quality of life. Under the leadership of the council, the budget is intended to reflect the vision and values of the people of Derby.
The City Council will approve the final budget on Aug. 22, but the budget process has been going on for several months. Staff has been working to determine equipment needs, projects and staffing levels necessary to keep up with the growing Derby community. Staff has reviewed revenue projections for things like sales tax and property tax to help determine what is fiscally appropriate moving forward.
Public input throughout the process is critical. Residents weigh in to help determine where areas may be lacking or issues need to be addressed. A public hearing will occur on Aug. 22 for the budget. The City Council values hearing from the community so you are encouraged to weigh in.
The proposed 2024 budget is positioned to meet public safety and other needs of our growing community of nearly 26,000 people. The proposed budget is $54 million and reduces the current mill levy from 46.978 to 46. The City Council is interested in being fiscally prudent with taxpayer dollars while addressing the service needs of the community.
The 2024 budget includes investments in our water and wastewater infrastructure, parks, streets and public safety. It includes the addition of new staff, including a fire marshal, a fire training chief and another school resource officer to work with USD 260. The budget also includes funds to help ensure city employees are paid competitively in the market, which helps make Derby an employer of choice.
The city’s mission is to create vibrant neighborhoods, nurture a strong business community and preserve beautiful green spaces. The 2024 budget investments in infrastructure, people and equipment help fulfill that mission while adhering to the concepts of sustainable fiscal policies and conservative fiscal management.
Derby residents with budget questions are welcome to contact their elected City Council members or the city’s manager’s office at kielmangus@derbyweb.com or 788-3132.
