Kiel Mangus

KIEL MANGUS

Derby City Manager

It is that time of year when the City Council approves the annual budget for Derby. Community priorities are discussed and reviewed and proposed expenditures are analyzed at two budget workshops and several meetings with council and staff. 

The budget is a policy document and a financial document. It is a way to make fiscal decisions between needs and wants and lays a framework for how the city will allocate its resources to ensure continuing excellence in Derby’s quality of life. Under the leadership of the council, the budget is intended to reflect the vision and values of the people of Derby.        

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.