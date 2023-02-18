OPINION: Jim Howell

Jim Howell

Sedgwick County Commission, Fifth District

Every year just after March 1, I get quite a few angry calls when property taxpayers receive their annual appraisal notices from the county appraiser. Many wonder why their assessment jumps so much in one year. Understandably, their assumption is that when property values increase, property tax increases will follow. I understand the frustration.

Many people also assume that county commissioners tell the appraiser to raise those valuations. That would be unethical and is factually untrue.

