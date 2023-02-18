Every year just after March 1, I get quite a few angry calls when property taxpayers receive their annual appraisal notices from the county appraiser. Many wonder why their assessment jumps so much in one year. Understandably, their assumption is that when property values increase, property tax increases will follow. I understand the frustration.
Many people also assume that county commissioners tell the appraiser to raise those valuations. That would be unethical and is factually untrue.
Even though the county pays the salary of the appraiser and their staff, they do not report to the county. Instead, they are directed by the Property Valuation Division (PVD) under the Kansas Department of Revenue. The duty of the appraiser is to determine a “fair market value” of each property. Appraisers must follow state laws as well as regulations directed by PVD. Furthermore, the PVD monitors county appraiser’s performance relevant to actual sales data to ensure they stay in statistical compliance.
My home value increased 28% in the last five years, which is 5% more than the rate of inflation over that same timeframe. Because the housing market was so tight throughout 2022, I will not be surprised if it jumps another 8% this year. The question is, is this fair?
Contrary to popular opinion, the county appraiser has consistently undervalued most properties. As a home owner, ask yourself, if you were to list your home on the real estate market, would you ask for more than the appraiser says your home is worth? If so, then perhaps your home is undervalued, too.
Even though appraisals and budgets are two different things, most people confuse the two. I hear from many frustrated taxpayers when appraisal notices are received, but only a few people speak up when the budgets are being debated. Just because a property is worth more does not necessarily mean taxes will go up the same percentage. Whether or not taxes go up is mostly up to the elected officials when they pass a budget in August.
Please know the county collects property tax revenue for the city, state, and schools. When you examine your tax bill, notice how much you pay to each jurisdiction. Overall, the county keeps about 20% of your property taxes for county services.
One thing I have noticed is that very few people consider the breakdown of their tax bill. They do not know how much they are paying to the various jurisdictions. Please direct your frustration accordingly. And finally, as you get your notices this year, let me know if you want me to review it with you.
