I think most people would say property taxes are the worst of all the taxes. Property taxes seem subjective and potential unfairness causes a lot of taxpayer angst. People don’t generally track how much they pay in income or sales tax per year. But when you write a huge property tax check, it’s painful. The only good thing about this experience is that it provides an opportunity for every taxpayer to recognize what government costs.
Sedgwick County asked voters back in July of 1985 if they would support a 1% sales tax for two purposes: infrastructure and property tax relief. The referendum passed 54% to 45%.
Next year, this sales tax is projected to provide nearly $140,000,000 in revenue which gets shared by the county’s municipalities based on a formula. 100% of that revenue is used for infrastructure and services that would otherwise have to be funded through property taxes if the sales tax was eliminated.
Sedgwick County plans to retain nearly $40 million of that revenue from sales and use tax for 2024. This funds critical infrastructure and services and reduces the county mill levy by more than 6 mills.
Wichita’s 2024 budget anticipates $87,000,000 in revenue from the countywide sales tax. That essentially lowers Wichita’s property tax by more than 18 mills. Taken together (city and county), a Wichita resident will pay 24 mills less property tax because of the countywide sales tax.
Derby’s proposed budget estimates $6,700,000 in revenue from the countywide sales tax which effectively offsets Derby’s property tax by 21 mills. The Derby Difference sales tax provides another $4.2 million which lowers the mill levy another 13 mills. Altogether (city and county), Derby residents enjoy amenities and services funded through sales tax revenue equivalent to 40 mills property tax.
In a related discussion, there are three state funding programs designed to lower local property taxes. Unfortunately, the state legislature has chosen to defund two of these programs since 2004 and the third one since 2009. Because the state continues to ignore the statutorily required funding, Sedgwick County has had to cover the full cost of county based services by using revenue from property taxes. That’s too bad.
The legislature says they won’t fund those programs because they believe the funds would be wasted and the mill levy wouldn’t be reduced. They need to study the data.
