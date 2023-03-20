Are you frustrated by your county tax appraisal? Sedgwick County mailed out 181,000 valuation notices on March 1, and starting March 2 I began getting my annual surge of angry emails and phone calls.
Most of the “feedback” is about the double digit increases in property appraisals based on the reasonable assumption that future tax levies will follow suit.
First of all, if you think the appraiser made a mistake, it is a good idea to schedule an informal hearing to review the details. On the back side of your notification, the instructions are easy to follow. If you did not receive a notification, it is likely you did not have a change, but to make sure you can check your appraisal online at sedgwickcounty.org under the appraiser tab.
Many have voiced concern over their large percentage increase over a single year or large increases year after year. Some say their value jumped as much as 50% or more and they say there were no improvements that would cause that giant jump in value. When that sort of huge increase happens, it is a good idea to meet with the appraiser staff to get an explanation.
The appraiser is not so interested in the amount of change, but his responsibility is always to determine the Fair Market Value of each property on Jan. 1 of each year. The appraiser targets a 95% FMV although statistical analysis shows, on average, the appraiser typically undervalues most properties by 10% or more.
The county appraiser does have an employment contract with the county but the Sedgwick County Commission has no authority over the appraiser. Instead, they work for the Kansas Property Valuation Division under the Kansas Department of Revenue. The county does pay the staff salary. It is deemed unethical for a county commissioner to pressure the appraiser to adjust property values.
About 20% of your property tax dollars fund county government. Nevertheless, if you want to advocate for smaller government, I ask you to help us thoughtfully trim the size and scope of government when we debate the proposed budget. That is my only opportunity to impact your taxes.
Over the last several years, no one advocated for less spending but many asked for more. Anecdotally, many people simply say just cut government. Local government is not exempt from the economic pressures we all are feeling and most of the things we do with your property tax dollars is non-discretionary.
If you have questions about property taxes, I would like to stand for questions. Reach out to me at Jim.Howell@Sedgwick.gov.
