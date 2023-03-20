OPINION: Jim Howell

Jim Howell

Sedgwick County Commission, Fifth District

Are you frustrated by your county tax appraisal? Sedgwick County mailed out 181,000 valuation notices on March 1, and starting March 2 I began getting my annual surge of angry emails and phone calls.  

Most of the “feedback” is about the double digit increases in property appraisals based on the reasonable assumption that future tax levies will follow suit. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.