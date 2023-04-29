Today, as I sit here on the house floor writing this article, we are currently on our second day of actively voting on governor vetoes. Yesterday was a long day and today promises to be the same. Yesterday, we overrode a record setting 11 vetoes that came to us for a vote in the House. Certainly, this is an example of the fact that checks and balances between the branches in our Kansas government are alive and well. The tax bill is still being worked on in the Senate. In addition to the much-debated flat tax, this bill includes removing the cliff on social security income tax and takes the food sales tax down to zero. Currently, we are debating the Conference Committee Report (CCR) for Senate Bill 174, which includes legalizing fentanyl and date rape test strips. The House has taken a strong stand on the importance of legalizing these test strips and the Senate has managed to kill this legislation twice this session. Conference committee reports are often hard-fought compromises between the houses. Successfully passing this conference committee report today will provide opportunities to save some lives in Kansas.
The veto overrides that have failed to pass the House so far are as follows: The Parent’s Bill of Rights, The Eddie Eagle Bill, and the Childcare bill. Going off my memory, some of the more controversial overrides that were successful are as follows: The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, The Women’s Bill of Rights, Criminalizing Human Smuggling, Born Alive Infant Protection Act, The Women’s Right to Know Act, and The Welfare Work Training Program. There were other overrides but those are the ones that come to my mind right now that I believe are of particular interest.
