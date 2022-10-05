Every October, the fire service celebrates Fire Prevention Week. If you have ever had a young child in Derby schools, they have likely come home telling you how the firefighters came to their school and talked to them about firetrucks and gear. They may have even experienced the Derby smoke house where they get a glimpse of what a fire may look like in their home and learn the best way to escape.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” It is imperative families talk about what would happen if a fire breaks out. In the event of a house fire, the smoke, heat and fumes can be overwhelming and disorienting. With a fire escape plan in place, children and adults are less likely to be injured or die in a home fire.
According to National Fire Prevention Association, people feel safest at home. Home is also where you are at the greatest risk of a fire death, with 75 percent of fire deaths occurring there. Prior to the 1990s, homes were built with different materials than they are today. In years past, occupants had an estimated 15 minutes to exit their home in the event of a fire. Today, people inside a home that catches fire may have less than two minutes to escape. It is more important than ever to have a proper and practiced escape plan.
Here are tips for developing your fire escape plan:
• Keep in mind the needs of everyone in the home. Individuals with disabilities or sensory issues may need further consideration in your plan.
• Make sure there is a smoke alarm in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Another important feature is for your smoke alarms to be interconnected, so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Identify two ways out of every room. Make sure windows open easily. Windows should be examined for locks that can be easily maneuvered, and make sure windows are not painted shut.
• Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home.
• Practice your escape plan at least twice a year, during the night and day.
By creating a well-planned and practiced fire escape plan, you will help to protect your greatest asset – your family.
