Every October, the fire service celebrates Fire Prevention Week. If you have ever had a young child in Derby schools, they have likely come home telling you how the firefighters came to their school and talked to them about firetrucks and gear. They may have even experienced the Derby smoke house where they get a glimpse of what a fire may look like in their home and learn the best way to escape.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” It is imperative families talk about what would happen if a fire breaks out. In the event of a house fire, the smoke, heat and fumes can be overwhelming and disorienting. With a fire escape plan in place, children and adults are less likely to be injured or die in a home fire.

