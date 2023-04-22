As I was scrolling Facebook the other night before going to bed, I saw a comment that grabbed my attention, as the poster was calling for the addition of an All Star Sports in Derby. The current options for fun in town were limited in their estimation, hence the request.
The irony struck me more than anything, as this post was made the very same night that Derby was celebrating Third Thursday at Madison Avenue Central Park while the chamber was putting on its annual Taste of Derby – two very fun events in my personal opinion.
Now, granted, I know that fun can be in the eye of the beholder. For me, a self-professed foodie, Taste of Derby will always be enjoyable and one of the best bang for your buck events hosted in town. This year didn’t disappoint either, with new additions The Kitchen at the Hubbards Arts Center and Las Vaquitas being among the highlights.
Meanwhile, Third Thursday – bringing Spring Into Art elements into the latest event – always tries to provide something for everyone with art displays, crafts, live music and more part of the festivities.
Ever since I started working at the Informer three years ago, it seems the city has consistently been trying to add more and more options for fun and entertainment.
Shortly after I joined the Informer, expansion of the STAR bond project was ramping up, with approval of the second phase project (which would become The Sandbox) given early on in 2020. Additional project plans for a rock climbing facility and lagoon, which have not started construction just yet, were greenlit in the following years.
Again, personally, The Sandbox has provided plenty of fun for me with the addition of the sand volleyball courts and pickleball courts that are among the featured amenities. And, in theory, the other projects sound like fun concepts that I look forward to experiencing as well.
Having covered the Derby City Council since I started, I also hear regular updates from the parks department, which have included fun updates like the addition of the Decarsky Dog Park. The recently approved Parks Master Plan is also brimming with the potential for fun.
The full wish list included in the master plan comes with a hefty price tag, which the city is currently trying to work out regarding funding sources. But it also includes a number of entertaining additions, as requested by the community – like additional trails, splash pads at city parks and more.
Rock River Rapids, Hubbards Arts Center, Derby Public Library – which is wrapping up a puzzle scavenger hunt – not to mention citywide events like the upcoming Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest offer a lot to local residents. So, if you’re looking for a bit of fun in Derby, you shouldn’t have to look too hard.
