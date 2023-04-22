Kelly Breckunitch mug

KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Opinion

As I was scrolling Facebook the other night before going to bed, I saw a comment that grabbed my attention, as the poster was calling for the addition of an All Star Sports in Derby. The current options for fun in town were limited in their estimation, hence the request.

The irony struck me more than anything, as this post was made the very same night that Derby was celebrating Third Thursday at Madison Avenue Central Park while the chamber was putting on its annual Taste of Derby – two very fun events in my personal opinion.

