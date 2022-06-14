Talking to business owners and city officials over the past year, there’s been one constant that always comes up when discussing new development. Almost universally across the board, whether for new facilities or new purchases, supply deliveries have been delayed – usually taking at least 50% longer than expected.
At the start of the year, the city approved the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department. Standard delivery in the past, according to Fire Chief John Turner, has been about a year. Currently, though, Derby FD is not expecting the new Quint 81 until midway through 2023 – 18 months after the purchase order. Similarly, police vehicles are on a delay and led Police Chief Robert Lee to come before the council at a recent budget workshop and move up purchase of two patrol vehicles in anticipation of expected delivery delays.
In the commercial sector, the climate is nearly identical. Customers in Derby have been anticipating the opening of businesses like Jersey Mike’s, The Sandbox (Derby Sports Zone) and more over the past year. The former is now open, while the latter recently announced plans for a late summer opening, but supply chain issues have been a common theme delaying the operational schedule for both.
Suffice it to say, I do not envy the position private business owners are in trying to move forward with new projects at the moment. And I don’t envy the position the Derby City Council was in last month, approving the latest STAR bond project amendment before any of the previously approved amended projects have opened.
During the decision-making process, lasting a little over a year, multiple council members made remarks about wanting to see data on the success of another attraction – outside of the dinosaur park – before moving forward with another amendment. I get it. Projections and actual headcounts are two very different things, and seeing the sports zone succeed would go a long way toward providing confidence in the STAR bond project overall.
Personally, I think the sports zone (now The Sandbox) is going to be a big hit with Derby and the surrounding community. Getting a behind-the-scenes look at things last week did nothing to take away from my excitement for the facility’s pending opening. Additionally, I think it makes sense to wrap the other sports-oriented attractions together – with the rock-climbing facility and recently approved lagoon slated to go in next to the sports zone.
Growing up in Salina, I remember the perpetual conversations about the city getting a water park, a fairly divisive topic in town. Fast forward to my college days, when my family moved away, and that dream become a reality. Then, while getting a haircut a few years ago I remember my stylist – from Wichita – excitedly sharing plans about going to said water park when I mentioned I was from Salina.
Questions have raged about the tourist numbers for the Derby STAR bond project, and while I don’t have a crystal ball I project those will start to increase as the cohesive projects around the sports zone start to open in phases. We’ll just have to wait and see.
