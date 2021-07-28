Surprisingly, there are no qualifications to be a county commissioner other than one must be a resident and registered voter in the district. Obviously, education, experience, and connections to the community are beneficial but those things are not requirements.
Elected officials come from all walks of life and typically have strong opinions about everything. Trust me, whenever five “Type-A” personalities try to negotiate a policy idea, conflict is likely. Making a positive difference is fulfilling but being a leader in a political role is not always fun.
My personal philosophy is that I don’t work FOR the county. It’s actually the opposite; I am YOUR advocate inside county government. If I have to choose between defending county government and advocating for you, I am going to pick you every single time.
Everyone seems to agree that public safety is our number one priority. People naturally assume the public safety system is reliably standing by so if we find ourselves in a terrible situation, we trust that skilled public safety professionals will arrive quickly and perform brilliantly. We know they will do everything possible to save lives.
Regrettably, the Sedgwick County EMS system has been falling apart due to poor leadership and contagious low morale which has caused excessive attrition. Staff shortages then triggered reductions in active ambulances, which lengthened response times which could arguably impact patient outcomes. That is unacceptable.
After hearing from many EMS staff and studying the data, it became obvious that something had to change. I sounded the alarm but the response was to deny, delay, and defend. As the problem grew into a crisis, the only option was to share the reality of this truth to the public since you are, collectively, my boss.
Some people around me believe a commissioner is just a PR person for the county. They believe it’s wrong to shine light on things that may upset the public or embarrass the county.
Again, I’m here to fight for you, not protect the government. And since public safety is the most important part of government, I did what I felt I had to do and I’d do it again. I believe that you have a right to know the truth. So, while others may have a different philosophy in what our job is as an elected official, I hope you agree with me that we just need to tell the truth and embrace transparency.
Even though this ordeal was painful, I am hopeful the decisions being made now will bring health back to the EMS system.
